Financial Education

“What your mind believes, you can achieve.”

~Dr. James Reynolds Glenn

I am an educator/mentor/professor/writer/researcher with a terminal degree in finance. I have worked in brokerage, banking, real estate and now academia the last 40 years.

What inspired you to write your book?

I believe that the average American armed with a better understanding of their banking and financial system can leverage this knowledge into making superior investment decisions, which will in turn, provide them opportunities to gain access to better life and higher standard of living.

What do you want others to get out of your book?

I hope to raise consciousness of investors and the middle class in particular, about how their economy works so that they can sidestep the typical financial pitfalls facing most investors, and become more financially astute. My audience is anyone interested in improving their own financial situation and their standard of living. By improving their own life, they are then in a position to improve the lives of those they love, and the communities in which they live and operate.

Are you planning another book?

Yes. I plan on writing a book on the American educational system. Having been an educator now for over 15 years, I believe I am in a good position to objectively discuss our educational system and some ways it might be improved upon.

Where can we get your book?

On Amazon

How can we follow or get in touch with you?

You can follow me on LinkedIn or Face book, and I am always available by email, and answer them all; [email protected].

What is one thing you would tell others if they want to write?

First of all, be genuine. Be entertaining, and do your research! Back up your point of view with facts, and write about what you know, and what you are passionate about.