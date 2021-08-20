FINANCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP: GIVE YOURSELF GRACE

After watching the incredible Olympic games that just took place in Tokyo, I spent some time reflecting on the stellar performances and more so on the definition of “champion.”

One of the most highlighted happenings of the sporting games was the stance Simone Biles took. If you’re not familiar, Simone is an American gymnast who holds a combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals, leading for her generation and tying for the most Olympic medals won by an American female gymnast…aka the GOAT (“greatest of all time”).

During this year’s Olympic Games, Biles shocked spectators by removing herself from the team event finals, as well as the individual vault, uneven bar, and floor finals in order to focus on her mental health.

In the words of Simone, “we all have to focus on ourselves because at the end of the day we’re human too. We have to protect our mind and our body rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do.”

Bile’s fans and spectators rose up to applaud and support her for this courageous decision to prioritize her mental health above a medal, advocating the act of a true champion. I can only imagine how challenging of a decision that must have been for her after months and months of rigorous training to come as far as she had. I too applaud her leadership.

This moment made me think of many of my clients struggling with debt and poor credit, striving to overcome these financial deficits to set themselves up for brighter futures. Succumbing to what’s deemed “acceptable” financial standing by society and working tirelessly to prove themselves for advantages that come with higher standing credit scores.

The work that goes into recovering and reinstating financial health can feel heavy. Most of these financial blunders happen quickly in rare moments of life. Such as a divorce, an illness, or a layoff. Situations we can’t predict and can only do our best to navigate. This is why it’s heartbreaking to watch some of my clients begin to associate their self-worth with their credit.

The truth is, you are more than your credit. Remember, you’re human. You did what you had to do at that time to empower your reality. Now it’s just about moving forward.

Just as Biles stated, “I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics.”

The same applies here. You are more than your credit. Your credit doesn’t reflect your character. With diligent spending and saving habits, you can repair any financial damage. However, giving yourself grace is key. When you feel like giving up, keep going. Take a break if needed, but keep the vision and keep moving forward.

Persistence and a strong attitude are the ultimate factors for becoming a champion. Biles demonstrated this by refusing to quit, healing her mental state, and returning to the games for the balance beam finals, taking home bronze. She told the Today Show “this medal means more to me than all the golds because I’ve pushed through so much the last five years and the last week while I’ve been here to get it.”

Allow these words to serve as a reminder that you will overcome your circumstances and the results, no matter how big or small. It will feel better than gold because you never gave up and put in the work to accomplish them!

To Your Healthy Credit~

xo

Jeanne