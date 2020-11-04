Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Finance Advice for Small Business Owners

David C. Branch shares some advice for small business owners looking to better manage their finances.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Being an entrepreneur or small business owner comes with a large variety of challenges. One of these is managing your personal finances. Small business owners are some of the most talented people on the planet, but if you are a small business owner who struggles to manage their personal finances, you’re not alone! You may spend too much, take too many risks, or neglect saving for retirement. It’s possible to change these financial habits, however. Improving your financial management will help you feel less stress and be able to better focus on your business. The following are a few tips that will help you better manage your money as a small business owner. 

Start an Emergency Fund

You should always be prepared for unexpected challenges. There’s no way around it– small businesses are risky. One of the best ways to prepare is to have an emergency fund in place. Most financial planners suggest that you have three to six months’ of living expenses tucked away for emergencies. If you own a business, however, you should consider having an even larger emergency fund. You never know what could happen. What if there are seasonal fluctuations? Or you lose your biggest client? Your personal emergency savings might not be able to last long. Creating an emergency fund will give you peace of mind and keep you secure during a sudden financial emergency. 

Save for Retirement 

Most small business owners invest the majority of their profits back into their business. You shouldn’t forget about yourself and your family’s future, though! You should start saving for retirement as soon as possible. Look into creating a SEP IRA or other retirement savings plan with tax advantages for your business, regardless of the number of employees. 

Your business is your largest investment, and you depend on it for your income. That doesn’t mean you need to invest every dollar into your business. Instead, you should diversify your savings into a variety of investments. 

Get Outside Help 

You should speak with a financial advisor for more professional and specific advice about your finances. An outside individual will help point out your financial blind spots. Working with a professional also means that you’ll have one less thing on your plate so you’ll have more time to devote to running your business. 

This article was originally published at DavidCBranch.com.

    David C. Branch, Founder at Viper Equity Partners

    With more than 25 years worth of experience under his belt, David C. Branch founded Viper Equity Partners in Palm Beach, Florida where he can utilize his expertise in consolidation - which he gained working in the hospitality industry - to bring together professionals from different industries and help them communicate for mutually beneficial results.

    Since first founding the firm, David C. Branch has grown Viper Equity Partners into the nation's leading transition consultation firm working with organizations and practices in the medical industry, including dentistry, plastic and cosmetic surgery, and dermatology.

    Outside of his professional career, David C. Branch has earned numerous awards for his career in powerboat racing, where he was a Super Boat International (SBI) National Champion eleven years, and holds four world titles.

    Learn more about Dave Branch on his website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Photo by Startup Stock Photos
    Community//

    Personal Finance Money Management Tips for a First-Time Entrepreneur

    by Sherry Hao
    Sridip Mukhopadhyaya - Small Business Finances
    Community//

    Stress Less: Sridip Mukhopadhyaya’s Finance Tips for Small Business Owners

    by Shree Mukhopadhyaya
    Community//

    What are the things small business owners need to know about Finance?

    by Irfan Haider

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.