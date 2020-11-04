Finance Advice for Small Business Owners

Being an entrepreneur or small business owner comes with a large variety of challenges. One of these is managing your personal finances. Small business owners are some of the most talented people on the planet, but if you are a small business owner who struggles to manage their personal finances, you’re not alone! You may spend too much, take too many risks, or neglect saving for retirement. It’s possible to change these financial habits, however. Improving your financial management will help you feel less stress and be able to better focus on your business. The following are a few tips that will help you better manage your money as a small business owner.

Start an Emergency Fund

You should always be prepared for unexpected challenges. There’s no way around it– small businesses are risky. One of the best ways to prepare is to have an emergency fund in place. Most financial planners suggest that you have three to six months’ of living expenses tucked away for emergencies. If you own a business, however, you should consider having an even larger emergency fund. You never know what could happen. What if there are seasonal fluctuations? Or you lose your biggest client? Your personal emergency savings might not be able to last long. Creating an emergency fund will give you peace of mind and keep you secure during a sudden financial emergency.

Save for Retirement

Most small business owners invest the majority of their profits back into their business. You shouldn’t forget about yourself and your family’s future, though! You should start saving for retirement as soon as possible. Look into creating a SEP IRA or other retirement savings plan with tax advantages for your business, regardless of the number of employees.

Your business is your largest investment, and you depend on it for your income. That doesn’t mean you need to invest every dollar into your business. Instead, you should diversify your savings into a variety of investments.

Get Outside Help

You should speak with a financial advisor for more professional and specific advice about your finances. An outside individual will help point out your financial blind spots. Working with a professional also means that you’ll have one less thing on your plate so you’ll have more time to devote to running your business.

This article was originally published at DavidCBranch.com.