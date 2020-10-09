Finally, Some Good News with Healthcare!

Healthcare. It is that necessary evil polarizing us all from our rural counties to our major cities and there doesn’t seem to be a permanent solution in the near future. Over the years many have seen their monthly premiums increase while the benefits of the health plans don’t seem to cover as much as before. We base life decisions, like employment and budgets, on the type of health insurance we can get and even those at the top of the political food chain seem to disagree on the approach needed to best handle it. With health insurance being so confusing and frustrating it’s no wonder nobody wants to deal with it.

That is, unless you’re a health insurance agent.

Many health insurance agents complete hours of annual trainings and certifications on the different health plans they represent so they can help you navigate the complexities of choosing a plan that works for you. Some specialize in certain types of health insurance, such as Medicare, while others are trained in all aspects of health insurance from individual coverage, to employer insurance, and also Medicare.

The one thing agents all have in common though is the agent’s services and help are free. Yes, FREE. Now, of course, some agents will be more experienced and/or more knowledgeable, so finding an agent that understands your situation and needs is important, but one thing you generally won’t have to worry about is paying for their service and help.

Agents are paid by the health insurance companies to assist consumers and help them decide on a plan that works for their unique set of circumstances. Also, the agents should be trained and educated on the features of all health plans they represent giving you a knowledgeable and personal touch with any questions you might have regarding any health insurance plans you are trying to decide between.

Still not sure about using an agent? Would it help if I said you are already paying for one? That’s right, built into every monthly premium is an agent fee (which is what would go to the agent) whether you use an agent or not. If you decide not to use an agent the health insurance companies gladly pocket the agent fee for themselves. There must be a reason why they don’t promote an agent’s help, right?

We aren’t far from the election and there are many uncertainties surrounding how it will turn out, including the possible changes and effects our current healthcare system will experience. Additionally, the Open Enrollment period is right around the corner and now more than ever might be a good time to find an agent near you and take advantage of the guidance they can offer. Think of it as getting (FREE) insurance on your insurance and let your agent take on the confusing and frustrating details regarding health insurance this year.