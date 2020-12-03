Finally! A way to encourage families to learn about kidpreneurship from a Father and Son team who love to help people!

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Our children are struggling at home, and we have an opportunity to teach a topic never before taught

We want to connect with students and their families who could really benefit from being a part of our life changing program called the Kidpreneur Family Challenge!

My name is Troy Aberle and I am the proud parent of Luke Aberle, who is an 11 year old entrepreneur. I am also an executive business coach who is educated and experienced at creating outstanding results in businesses across North America. You see Luke started his entrepreneur journey at the age of 9 years old and he began doing product reviews of tech products and camping gear. His passion is learning and providing a kids point of view of a grownups world.His website is lukesview.comLuke and I are both passionate to helping people learn how to create outstanding lives, which is why we have partnered up to help families who are struggling with the real challenges in our world today:Parents are too busy in their own careers to create the time to discover what desires and passions are in the minds of their children.Kids are often at home trying to find ways to feel purposeful and significant to their families and judgmental peers. 94% of children today will not be exposed to real life business until the age of 21 years old at the minimum. At that time opportunity is often blocked by limiting beliefs, fear, and limited business education.Educators are handcuffed and are not able to teach the strategies often only accessible to the top 10% of society. Let us help you change that with our exciting program! We are working with parents from all walks of life who are thanking us for creating a life changing program which is bringing smiles of encouragement to the faces of them and their eager to lean children! Teachers are excited because FINALLY they have access to a program that will spark the minds of the children they teach!Take a look at our page and please let us know if we can have the opportunity to help your children and create a brighter and more confident future for them and their families!
Find out more at kidpreneurfamilychallenge.com 
Sincerely,Troy Aberle
Email: [email protected] 


We have the opportunity to empower our kids to become leaders. Creating a new shift in our mindset will change the moral of the entire family and creates a culture of inspiration rather than boredom, depression, and fear. 
Sent by Troy Aberle of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Troy Aberle, Business Acceleration Coach and Author

Troy Aberle brings incredible value to the business table. He has extensive experience, a proven track record, and a determined attitude. Having successfully overcome both economic and personal challenges, Troy has taught himself how to function as a professional sales force and has become an awarded advisor and success coach. In his work, Troy commits himself to helping people accomplish great achievements and strives to build new business opportunities for those wanting noting but the best. Having studied under many great mentors like, Trevor McGregor, Tony Robbins, Lou Tice, Dale Carnegie, Steven Covey, Jack Canfield, Robert Kiyosaki, Jeff Walker, Brendon Bouchard, among others. Troy believes that the foundation for any successful business lies at the intersection of attitude, marketing, coaching, and management. He has a successful track record of innovation and achievement in agriculture, natural resources, and the manufacturing industry.

Troy is also the creator of the proven, cutting-edge systems that he designed and used to become one of the top sales & businessmen in Western Canada. Troy’s unique perspective and can-do attitude took him to the top as a high-producing salesman for several companies, including a dealer of John Deere. He has also been instrumental in helping several major corporations to fast-track and grow vast business and infrastructure networks.

Troy’s mission is to teach, inspire, and guide you to reach the level of success you deserve to have, and to teach you how to be much more than just a transactional person. Managing yourself and empowering other people is what will create powerhouse teams.

You were meant to achieve success, happiness, and provide the same for those you love, and Troy wants to empower you to implement the same bold steps that he created in his life to get there on YOUR own terms! Designing the life you want is within your reach — It’s time to step up and start making it happen.

