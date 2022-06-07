Contributor Log In
‘Filter Off’ helping you to find your match

Filter Off's unique video feature allows you to see a person face-to-face through a 90-second time frame. 'Filter Off' is primarily video first, whereas dating apps are traditionally swiped apps, and we are creating a new paradigm. I caught up with Zach Schleien, Founder of Video Dating App - Filter Off.

Filteroff is a video-first speed dating app that facilitates authentic connections for singles worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

Their mission? To facilitate authentic connections for singles around the world.

The app was established in February 2020, and the main aim is to create authentic human connections and see if you do vibe with a person by being up-front and seeing if you are a good fit with this other person or not.

Zach’s passion for helping people and his love for entrepreneurship have helped him grow these companies and non-profits, allowing them to hit their crowdfunding goals.

Fast forward to 2020, Schleien launched Filteroff, an app that designs users for a 90-second video chat after matching with each other. Users can give each other a “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” afterwards. If they both like each other, users can chat, schedule calls or meet in person. 

‘Filter Off’, the Dating app, includes a video for face-to-face connections, where the chances of meeting someone you vibe with are much higher.

Events support people to deal with loneliness and also find a virtual date.

 ‘Filter Off’ is about genuine relationships, and for those who do connect, the hope is that they continue to meet once the pandemic is over. But it is eventually the decision of the users.

What are you reading at the moment?

The Cold Start Problem

What’s keeping you awake at night?

That people are obsessed with the Filteroff experience and making authentic connections. 

What’s the one thing you can’t live without?

Frying pan. I’m a huge foodie.

What is the hardest thing you overcame?

My mom’s death.

How did you get out of your own way?

I meditate, try to get enough sleep, eat clean, and work out.

You can learn more about Filter Off by clicking the link here.

