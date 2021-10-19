Film Producer writer and CEO, Marmont Lane Entertainment, Inc., Christine Peters on The Film Industry, NFTs, and COVID-19, with Marco Derhy

As part of my series about ” Exceptional women Leaders,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Christine Peters, who has worked for several Motion Picture Studios. Including Warner Bros., Paramount, and Sony, to name a few. Writing and Consulting are a priority in Christine’s ongoing achievements.

She produced one of the biggest Rom-Coms, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 days,” which is still streaming on all networks. Her newest interests include Crypto “NFTs” for finance. In 2013, she got a recommendation from Sumner M. Redstone, the founder, and chairman of Viacom.

MD: Thank you for taking the time to join me for this interview series! So before we dig in, Can you briefly outline your life’s backstory for our readers?

I was born in the Netherlands. A daughter of a General Motors executive. I attended the Royal Academy of Arts in the Hague. I have lived in a variety of different countries. As a consequence, I have learned to speak seven languages fluently. My grandmother, a concentration camp survivor, is my biggest inspiration. She taught me that if people can survive something so terrible, anything is possible in life. I was raised to believe I could do anything if I worked hard enough.

One of my biggest successes is the international hit “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” which starred Matthew McConaughey and launched the career of Kate Hudson. The movie grossed more than $177 million worldwide, $105 million in the U.S. alone. To date, the film has brought in nearly half a billion in revenue through its theatrical release and ancillaries. I shepherded the romantic comedy from its beginnings as a stick figure book, whose rights I purchased for $10,000, and wrote the original story for Paramount.

I have assembled diverse teams throughout my career, from production to financial modeling, licensing and merchandising, to product integration. I have proven remarkably multi-talented, serving as West Coast Contributing Editor for Tina Brown and Miramax’s Talk Magazine while brokering several deals with Warner Books and Talk Miramax Books.

In 1991, I formed a partnership with an old friend, legendary producer Robert Evans, whose films include Chinatown and The Godfather, and together we set up our production company at Paramount. Bob credited me as “The best damn partner I ever had” in his book “The Kid Stays in the Picture.” I also founded and served as CEO of Entertainment Express, a credit card company I started with MBNA. I am a member of the Writer’s Guild of America. In what little spare time I have, I am the adoring mom to my two daughters, Skye, an upcoming director, and Caleigh, a studio executive.

I worked in Beverly Hills as Vice President of Foreign Sales and Distribution for Intercontinental Releasing Corporation, becoming a story analyst for the Guber-Peters company at Warner Bros. I worked on several projects, including A Star is Born (2018), Superman Returns (2006), and so on.

After that, I had a four-year production deal at Sony Pictures, where I worked alongside such female producers as Lynda Obst (Sleepless in Seattle) and Wendy Finerman (Forrest Gump).

Presently, I am the head of Marmont Lane Entertainment, where I am currently packaging and developing a slate of female-empowered comedies.

MD: Can you share the most exciting story about the film industry’s struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic? How did you adapt?

CP: The industry embraced “Zoom,” and every meeting quickly became a “Zoom” call. So no matter where you are, you could partake in the conversation.

Production came to a halt. However, I was able to shoot a couple of Reality TV shows. I am currently in talks with several streaming services.

I have also been consulting for production companies in Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. I have also become very involved with The Sandbox (NFTs).

In creating movies, NFTs, and producing License collectibles, we are working on hosting and managing platforms with some of our collaborators who support my IPs’ collections. We are also incentivizing local news platforms’ localization and market strategies.

MD: What do you think makes your company stand out from its competitors? Can you share a story?

CP: Great question! Marmont Lane Entertainment is owned by a woman and is mainly run by women. Our target demographic is women under 25. Having a built-in fan base also helps, thanks to “How to Lose a Guy in 10 days.”

MD: Are you working on any exciting projects now?

CP: Yes, the projects that I’m working on are for both Film and TV.

Film

“Legally Green” — Rom-Com

“Best Enemies” — Rom-Com

“Mermaids Don’t Cry” — WWII Drama

“Africa” — Drama — Saving Endangered Wildlife

TV

“The Influencers,” Unfiltered

“Are You Official”- Dating Show

“Jocelyn Wildenstein with Lloyd Klein” (Reality-TV)

MD: Like many other industries, the film marketplace was hit hard due to the pandemic. From your perspective during our uncertain global times, are there any hopes for Americans who have lost jobs or those looking to change their careers?

CP: Yes, indeed, everyone was hit hard. However, with things gradually beginning to get back to normal, many jobs are equally starting to open, and people are quite eager to work. Therefore, those who have the tenacity and willingness to thrive should go for the job they want. Hope remains for Americans! If we can make it through the pandemic, then anything is possible. You got to do the work and keep hope alive!

MD: How have you used your success to bring goodness into the new, pandemic-stricken world?

CP: I’ve been a guest speaker at UCLA and USC for their film departments.

MD: After a rough period, inspiration is a hot commodity these days. Do you have a favorite ‘life lesson’ quote that made a profound impact on your life? Can you share a story?

CP: “If you survive something so horrific (no matter what it is), then you can do anything in life if you work hard enough. Never lose your focus.” The quote came from my grandmother. She was a concentration camp survivor from the WWII internment camp (Dutch prisoners of war).

MD: As a highly influential figure in the film industry, our readers would love some more profound insights. What are the “5 secrets for your success?” Would you please share with me and our readers a story or example for each?

CP: My Five Secrets for success are:

Stay on course. Keep your eye on the ball. Don’t take no for an answer. Stay focused. Follow up on everything you put in motion.

Christine Peters’ five secrets for success

MD: How can our readers follow you on social media?

CP: Readers can follow me on: Instagram and LinkedIn.

I would like to thank you for these fantastic insights and greatly appreciate your time. This was indeed inspirational!