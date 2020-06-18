Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Filling the Needs Gap

Time and again I’m saddened by the stories I get from friends, clients, and colleagues about how little time and interest they seem to get from their doctors. And when they do get advice, it’s often based on the same protocols that they suggest to all patients- regardless of individuality. Furthermore, if there is treatment […]

By

Time and again I’m saddened by the stories I get from friends, clients, and colleagues about how little time and interest they seem to get from their doctors. And when they do get advice, it’s often based on the same protocols that they suggest to all patients- regardless of individuality. Furthermore, if there is treatment prescribed, there is almost no conversation about WHY someone might need it.

I’m here to help you fill that gap- to ask questions like:

  • “How do you feel?”
  • “What might be the underlying reason that your doctor is treating your ___ condition?”
  • “What can we do through diet, exercise, stress management, and supplementation to help you feel better right now?”

This last weekend I had a conversation with a family member who wanted me to look at her most recent bloodwork after having been frustrated by her doctor’s advice. This woman is in her mid-60’s, exercises daily, eats very clean, and is still quite tone and lean. Her doctor saw her cholesterol levels and told her that she needed to exercise more and eat better. Um, okay. It was as if (and likely so) the doctor only looked at a piece of paper and never saw this woman in person- ever!

When I looked at her bloodwork I found that not only was her cholesterol just fine, but her thyroid likely was not. Instead of harping on the details of the lab report, I looked at this woman and asked her, “How do you feel?”

Why is that such a hard thing for practitioners to ask? If they are only treating numbers, they aren’t treating patients. And who is to say that if one person’s cholesterol levels are high for them, those same numbers might not be perfect for another?

When treatment is based on only numbers, true health can never be achieved.

I’m not trying to attack all doctors- I’m just so very frustrated that all too often patients leave with little-to-no better understanding of what is going on with their health, why, and what to do about it.

So, how can I help? If you, or someone you know, feels like there is more to their health story than what is on a lab report, let’s chat. Since I’m not tied to an insurance protocol or quota, I can take time to learn about your whole health picture:

  • What is your medical history, and that of your family?
  • What type of diet do you follow?
  • How is your digestion?
  • Do you sleep well?
  • How are you managing stress?
  • Do you have any skin issues?
  • And any other probing questions you may have or pieces to the puzzle…?

Once we talk about all those different aspects of the whole YOU- then (if needed) we can order some additional testing to fill in details and figure out where we might be missing some healing opportunities. I work in tandem with many doctors to share information, gain insights, and team up to help people reach optimum health!

If you’d like to join my online Health Coaching community, please contact me [email protected] We meet monthly and cover various topics related to diet, exercise, stress management, and supplementation. I’d love to have you join in the conversation!!

Daniella Dayoub, Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner and Holistic Health Coach at DFitLife LLC

Daniella has been a personal trainer in the Silicon Valley for almost 20 years.  Along the way she has found that layering in nutrition, and holistic view of her clients health has garnered the greatest results.  Through detailed questionnaires and probing conversation, Daniella helps illuminate areas for healing opportunities and growth.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Turn off your devices.” With Dr. William Seeds & Author Kristin Grayce McGary

by Dr. William Seeds
Community//

Yes and…

by Warrick
Community//

Are You An Exercise Junkie?

by Kristen Houghton

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.