Filippo Granata: “A little less conversation”

For an indie artist, entering in the music world means focusing on the creative part but also on the business process. In general, it would be very useful to be helped and get advice from those who are more experienced on how the world of music business and digital marketing works.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Filippo Granata, alias Zipten.

Producer and beatmaker, Filippo Granata creates Zipten in 2019, a project with the aim of creating instrumental beats and distributing electronic music taking from chill house, cinematic, ambient and post-rock music.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/11c476250685793d87c6f8fc6c11f49d

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I’ve always been passionate about music. When I was a child, my father gave me a program to play with loops and it was probably the event that made me passionate about music production and arrangement.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

As I said above, playing with music-making software has been an important factor. I also followed my brother’s example and started playing guitar at a young age.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m producing several tracks inspired by different moods and sensations. The common factor is the centrality of electronic music and the absence of lyrics. I try to transport the listener in a journey.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity and originality bring freshness, novelty, new sensations and messages.

It is essential to be able to express yourself without having to limit your creativity for market reasons.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Always look for new sources of inspiration. Personally, I listen to music of all kinds and this helps me a lot to relax and to find new ideas for my works.

In addition, it’s important to cultivate other hobbies and passions, because helps to bring a wind of freshness to the music composition process.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would try to send positive messages for humanity. In my opinion, it’s a duty of responsibility. Look at Bill Gates, LeBron James or Greta Thunberg. They are influencers and all three, with different messages and focuses, try to help the world by spreading messages in support of their cause.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Up to now, I’ve worked alone in my project trying to learn as much as possible because my project is still in a start-up phase. ‘Luck I said in a previous question, it’s very important to have a more experienced person to help you to understand the world of music business.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Be patient. I believe that having patience is fundamental in private life, at the work, in personal projects, in personal growth.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Definitely Junkie XL. For me, he’s an absolute genius of electronic and film music. He had a huge influence on me since I was a child when his remix of “a little less conversation” by Elvis came out.

How can our readers follow you online?

On my official website zipten.net and Instagram profile https://www.instagram.com/zipten.music/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!