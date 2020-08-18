Filippo Gabella: “If you want to take the island you need to burn the boats”

I would try to create a movement based on the concept of spreading love. I don’t know how I would do it yet, I’d have to sit in my room and think about some kind of cool plot but I just think that we need to think about how human beings are treating one another. Because I assume if a person is happy and is feeling positive mentally and emotionally, the percentage of people like that spreading more positively is higher than a person who overall is feeling negative. And not because the person feeling negative is trying to spread negativity but because I assume when someone is feeling happier overall, they are more likely to spread that to others around them.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Filippo Gabella.

Filippo, known as PipoBeats, is of Chilean descent and is a self-taught multi-instrumentalist musician. Starting at the tender age of eight-years-old, playing on shoeboxes in lieu of a real drum set and performing at his school talent shows and local events. PipoBeats is now a rising pop artist who was a winner on NBC’s Songland Season 2, the Luis Fonsi episode. Luis Fonsi recorded and released PipoBeats’ track “Sway” as a result, and the song hit the #1 spot on the iTunes Music Chart in the US. He has performed on national and international stages for thousands of viewers around the world while touring and on Asian and Chilean television. PipoBeats’ music has been streamed and played on over 700 college stations and has been featured in various digital and print publications. His fans can also look forward to a single in Spanish and English that will be coming soon.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/4dae62c8e1c02092c0c9e443e96cf5d7

Thank you so much for doing this with us Filippo! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me! I grew up in a very musically inclined family. My dad is obsessed with singing karaoke, there’s nobody on my dad’s side at all who is as much of a music lover as he is. And it’s the same with my mom, she plays the guitar and sings as well. So I was born into that, I’m the fruit of both of my parents who just really love music. So naturally, there’s always music being played at home.

To be more specific as to how I grew up to be an artist and where that started I can pin it down to this one specific time. I was 8 years old and I was over at my friend’s house and he was playing a tennis racket as a guitar and I was like, “dude, you know, we can create a band.” So I took out a bunch of cups, like mugs, and boxes that he had and we just had a gnarly jam session that night. After that, I basically brought that back home to my own house and made my own “drum set” out of shoeboxes and used pencils as my drumsticks, and that’s how I started as a musician. From there I taught myself how to play on actual drums, and then later guitar and keys. After that I really wanted to learn how to layer music together, so I used an old recorder my dad had, and recorded myself either playing the drums or the keys, play that back while playing a different instrument so I could hear what it would sound like to actually put all of it together to make a song. And that’s really how I started out as a singer and musician growing up.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

It had to have been the moment when I was on the edge of whether I fully wanted to commit to music. I was still in school, and I was writing and recording music all the time but I hadn’t made the full commitment to pursuing it as a career yet. I had decided mentally that it’s what I wanted to do but I hadn’t figured out how to tell my parents that I wanted to quit school and do this.

So at the time, I was on this streak of going up to random people and kind of interviewing them. I would ask them about their lives, how they got there, and if they could give me any advice. And this was anywhere, at school, at gas stations, especially if they had a really nice car. I would go up and be like, “Hey, how’s it going? My name is Filippo, I really like your car, if you could give me any piece of advice what would it be?” So I could just figure out how to get to that place myself where I could have a nice car.

My next-door neighbors always rent out their house, and there was one guy who was staying there for like a day or something but he had a really nice Lambo, and I was in shock because I had never seen that kind of car on my street before. So the next day, I’m literally woken up at 8 AM by this car starting up, so I ran outside, and I went up to the guy who owned the car, introduced myself and asked him if he could give me any advice. He asked me what it was what I wanted to do with my life, and I told him that I’m making music but going to school at the same time. And he told me that, “ The best tip I can give you is to never have a Plan B because the second you have a Plan B is the second you have accepted failure.” And I was like, wow! My mind was literally blown. I have no idea where this guy is today but I can specifically attribute my decision to pursue music because of the advice he gave me.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story is my experience of being on Songland for two reasons. One is that every day I write my goals for myself, for my career and overall so I can figure out how to get to those goals and about 3–4 years before meeting Luis Fonsi, on one entry, I wrote down “I want to work with artists included but not limited to the following” and Lusi Fonsi’s name was on there. And another thing that was on there was that I want my song to go to #1. What’s so funny about that is that I had no idea that would happen all in one hit, all in one song. It’s all thanks to my song, “Sway.”

The second thing is that when I was 14 and a freshman in high school, people always told me that I should collaborate with other artists. So I was searching online for someone who had a good personality because obviously I wanted us to get along, but also someone who was super talented. I was going through social media and I finally found this girl who lived in Nashville, and long story short our messages would go on and on trying to work together but nothing ever ended up happening but then as if the whole Songland experience wasn’t crazy enough, I literally got to the hotel and bumped into that exact girl who I had initially reached out to years ago and tried to collaborate with, and that was Caroline Kole. So we finally were able to collaborate on my new song “I’m Thinking When” that dropped on July 17th. My second collaboration ever was with Caroline, while the first collaboration I have ever done was with Luis Fonsi and Ryan Tedder, that’s just crazy to me! I’m so grateful for my experience of being on Songland.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The first one that comes to mind is that I had written this song called “Flawless” for the Miss Asia International Beauty Pageant and I also was performing for the pageant. In the middle of the performance, the backtrack failed in the middle of the song. But I did my best to make it look as if we had planned it that way, by having the audience clap out a beat for me and make it an interactive experience. I learned to always just be prepared for any scenario which is why I spend so many hours practicing and rehearsing.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The truth is, every project I’m working on I’m excited and I find it interesting otherwise I wouldn’t be doing it! I’m really excited about this new song I’m working on that will be coming out after the “I’m Thinking When” music video which will be dropping sometime in August. I’m also really excited for everyone to check out the lyric video for “I’m Thinking When” that dropped on July 22nd. It was so much fun to make and I hope everyone has fun watching it.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

The reality is that it’s important to have diversity because without any diversity everything would be the same. It allows everyone to see and experience different outlooks, a different creative space that may have not been there prior and that goes with everything in life. For example, if you’re working at a company with the same people for years, and you never bring in new people, you lack new perspectives that would bring light on various things that the original team didn’t even know or consider before, that company would just be limiting itself and never grow.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You know what’s so funny about this question? Every time I’m asked this, my answer is always the same. The answer is absolutely nothing. Because everything that has happened to me, I’m so grateful for everything that has gone through in the way that it has gone through. Where I am right now, I don’t wish to be anywhere else.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would say first figure out if what you’re doing is really for you because that’s the first thing I think leads to burnout or not. No matter what you choose in life, you’re going to have to work extremely hard to be successful in whatever it is as well as dedicate a lot of time to achieving your dreams and goals. So to do that with something you truly love versus something you’re not truly passionate about I believe that burnout could potentially be from you maybe working on something that isn’t your passion. I could be dead wrong about that. I also think sometimes you just need to chill out and find that balance. There’s that saying that God created the seven day week, and he rested on Sundays, so what I mean by that is even that guy has got to chill.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would try to create a movement based on the concept of spreading love. I don’t know how I would do it yet, I’d have to sit in my room and think about some kind of cool plot but I just think that we need to think about how human beings are treating one another. Because I assume if a person is happy and is feeling positive mentally and emotionally, the percentage of people like that spreading more positively is higher than a person who overall is feeling negative. And not because the person feeling negative is trying to spread negativity but because I assume when someone is feeling happier overall, they are more likely to spread that to others around them.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

If I had to pick one person, it would have to be my dad. I don’t have any specific story because my dad just does everything he can to help me achieve greatness and that’s just the facts. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for his guidance, help and pushing me forward.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This kind of goes back to that guy with that Lambo telling me to not have a Plan B, but I’d have to pick “If you want to take the island you need to burn the boats.” I think this was said by Tony Robbins. And this quote is how I live my life, and how I move forward.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have breakfast with Tony Robbins!

How can our readers follow you online?

Please check out my website Pipobeats.com for all of my latest news and updates. And also follow me on Spotify, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you so much for having me!