Fighting Fires: A Call to Heal Australia Through Collective Meditation

If you’ve caught even a glimpse of the devastation that has swept over this continent, then your heart is probably hurting.



Watching Australia’s pristine landscape burn, homes be destroyed, and more than one billion animals’ lives be taken, it’s normal to feel heartbroken and even a little hopeless.



But you don’t have to stay that way.



The Founder of Ziva Meditation, Emily Fletcher, says that even in the midst of calamity far beyond your control, there’s still a way for you to contribute and show your support.

Why Feeling Bad Doesn’t Help and What You Can Do Instead



It’s only natural to be overcome with pain when tragedy strikes. But unfortunately, getting more stressed and depressed about the situation is not going to help solve it. Because coming from a place of disempowerment and despair won’t lead to real action. We need clear minds and open hearts in order to create change.



That’s why Emily Fletcher—a Mindvalley author and one of my dear friends—created a Meditation for Australia.

When I was chatting with her, I was blown away by her passion to send out healing and intentional energy toward this tragedy; so Mindvalley collaborated with her to support her campaign where she broadcasted a live meditation on social media. The guided meditation was extremely powerful, sending love, rain, and resources to heal the damage to those impacted by the Australian fires.

Now you can participate and keep sending positive vibes around the world.

What To Expect In This Meditation

Essentially, you can use this 45-minute guided meditation to flood Australia with much needed love and support.

After an initial introduction to meditation and breathwork, Emily dives into a global manifestation exercise around our dreams for Australia. The meditation itself focuses on sending healing energy to those who lost their homes, animals who lost their lives and/or habitats, and farmers who lost their livelihoods. We will also pass on a wave of gratitude for the bravery and courage of the volunteer firefighters as well as the remarkable kindness and community spirit across the country. Then ultimately, we will join together to envision Australia receiving immense rainfall and a surge of resources from around the world to heal the damage.



Can Meditation Actually Help in Natural Disasters?



In today’s interconnected world, with our hyper-awareness of all the chaos and tragedies at any given moment, it’s normal to mourn, reflect, and then move on to the next.



But if we really take a moment to slow down, take in the pain, and come together in unity, love, and support…there’s power in that. And even though the weather and climate change as a whole are largely out of our control, there’s something to be said for approaching our problems with clear intention and collective action rather than isolation and anxiety.



I welcome you to practice this meditation and share it with your friends. And if you want to take your contribution a step further, donations to the Australia Wildfire Fund are deeply needed and appreciated. 👉 http://aussieark.org/

