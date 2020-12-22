Fifteen ways to stay happy during difficult times

When we’re in good spirits we’re ready to take on the world. When were in the dumps, we’re victims. Here are fifteen things that might help “take on the world” be our everyday.

Tough times drag us down

Well, this is depressing – you can skip to the next heading.

We’re still in the grips of Covid-19, and the holidays should lift our spirits, but for many it means isolation from family and continued lack of income, even food. And for some there simply is no family time—holidays for some are not a happy time. Our families, our friends, our communities, our area, our nation, the entire world has a ton of problems that it dumps on us and we can get overwhelmed. We can’t focus on all the problems in the world. They will drag us down into our graves. Even US politics was too much for many.

Positive thinking doesn’t work for most people. We love to wallow in our mistreatment by life, to declare ourselves victims, and commiserate (share experiences) with others. We love to sing the blues. But dwelling on problems can be a bottomless spiral. We shouldn’t define ourselves and our lives by the tough times. I know because I’ve had a lot of them. Not nearly as many as some, but enough. I can’t let them drag me down because too many people count on me. I can share some insights from my own experience and from others.

Many are unable to look up during difficult times. According to an NPR article, Depression, anxiety spike amid outbreak and turbulent times, “Mental health therapists’ caseloads are bulging. Waiting lists for appointments are growing. And anxiety and depression are rising among Americans amid the coronavirus crisis ….”

Depression and anxiety shouldn’t be taken lightly. Loss of a job has been noted as having the same impact as loss of a loved one (National Institutes of Health (NIH): Grieving for Job Loss and Its Relation to the Employability of Older Jobseekers. Those experiencing problems at work or school, illness, death of a loved one, moving, relationship problems, should consult a psychologist, not wait for it to become an impediment to your life.

If you think someone is at immediate risk of self-harm or hurting another person: Call 911 or your local emergency number. Or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

There are many things we can do to help stay in a better mood

Happiness is well worth going after. It’s not overrated. “… happiness was still associated with a 30% reduction in the risk of death.” – The Guardian.

Following are some helpful things to do to avoid feeling depressed, lethargic, unmotivated. These are supported by science if you want to look them up.

Something that has meant a lot to me, and what I find over and over to be true, is that we are what we think. Choose wisely. In the words of the Apostle Paul: “… whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think on these things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me, put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.”

Some helpful videos and resources

Encouraging examples from others who have overcome difficulty

We’re not alone. Everyone goes through difficult times. Following are some examples we might not expect.

One of the funniest actors in Hollywood, Jim Carrey, on Inside Actors Studio, said that economic conditions drove his father and family to live in a van.

Thomas Edison needed 1000 to 10,000 trials (failures) to perfect the light bulb. The same is true in medical research.

Stephen Hawking, the famous physicist, spent much of his later life in a wheelchair. He was unable to speak but still managed to write profound books

Nelson Mandella led a campaign against South Africa’s white only government, in a nation of predominately black population. He was arrested and imprisoned for 27 years. When fears of a racial civil war emerged, he helped negotiate an end to apartheid, then became president. He encouraged others not to be bitter.

Jackie Chan was left by his parents at a young age in a theater training and production group. He became a fearless professional actor widely known around the world.

Franklin Roosevelt’s legs became paralyzed, but he went on to become Governor of New York, and then President of the US.

Nick Vujicic was born without arms or legs. He can’t even brush his own teeth. But he is a world famous motivational speaker.

Keanu Reeves was abandoned by his father at 3 years old and grew up with 3 different stepfathers. He has had his share of problems. He is dyslexic. A serious accident prevented his becoming a hockey player. His daughter died at birth. His wife died in a car accident.

Reeves is known for his benevolence. He donated more than $50 million to the staff who handled the costumes and special effects – the true heroes of the trilogy, as he called them. He has even given up 90% of his salary for productions to hire other stars.

Age is no impediment to success

Writers often have their biggest success in their retirement years.

25 people who became highly successful after age 40

Please do yourself a favor

The sad and frustrating thing is that most people just read these things and expect to be fixed like this article is a magic wand. Considering my effort in helping you, please make a commitment to yourself that you won’t let yourself be pulled into a downward spiraling vortex of helplessness, hopelessness, and despair, and will pick one to three things and do them, and see a psychologist if your life is being disrupted by these feelings.

Dorian publishes about writing and the human condition on VisualWriter.com, OneSpiritResources.com, and Medium.com

– Dorian