Fiery Reflections Of Fire: Linda Hargrove

Fire is one of Earth’s natural elements. When treated properly, it has the power to warm homes, heat bodies, cook food, and nourish the life, throughout all of humanity. Fire has the power. Yet, sometimes, humanity has the bad habit of abusing fire. Abusing it, and mistreating it, badly. In turn, when it’s power is abused, we experience, its wrath. Forest forest are just one of many examples.

One of the hidden lessons of fire, is that it is supposed to teach humanity to respect its power. After all, it is a very important element. Its power is meant to be respected! It is meant to be treasured. And, it is meant to be recycled. In a terse amount of words, it is part of that re-cycle of life’s wellness. And perhaps, just perhaps, that’s where humanity h as gotten things wrong, when it comes to the wellness of, fire!

Fire is to be used in moderation. It is to be treated with caution. And lastly, it is meant to be preserved. That’s just how we should have used it. Furthermore, fire is part of that every day reminder, in learning to keep control. When keeping control, we are permitted the ability to become consistent. It’s the practice of responsibility. It’s the practice of harnessing the very Spirit of discipline. Yes! Discipline is a necessity, when harnessing the very Spirit and nurturing component of fire! So, how does that work, when it comes to the emotional component?

Our internal, and emotional fire, is what keeps us emotionally sane. Through this mastery, of human emotions, we are granted many possibilities. We learn to control, or properly navigate our anger. When we are happy, there is no shame in demonstrating it. Should we experience sorrow, let the element of water, flow it away. Fire also reminds of us passion, and the very artistry of, love! Never forget that love is a beautiful thing! When love is true, when it is authentic and real, one has the ability to share it with another. Furthermore, one has the ability to recognize love with another. Love is not fake or phoney. It’s not supposed to be. And, should “love,” feel that way, question if it is real love! Fire and love go hand-in-hand. For when you experience love, in your interaction with another human Being, you are given the possibilities of exchanging that holistic wellness with another. Of course, you should already have nourished, and re-channeled that love, within yourself. It’s a natural reality for self-care. It is a Spirit of beauty and wellness. It is a Spirit of having moved into another realm, with another person. As the two move hand-in-hand, there is an awakening and illumination of two fires, which have been intertwined together. Let the fire, light, Baby! Let it, light!

On another scale, let us never forget the reality of love’s fire, bringing healing to any brokenness, which has been previously, experienced. Even if one has already done the personal work of healing, within, sometimes certain fragments (or pieces) of our Spirit are left around. And so, in navigating through a fiery love, we may end up finding those pieces, that we thought had been buried away. When that happens, permits the ecstasy of love to illuminate the spacing. Permit it to melt away certain pains. Remember that fire is to be re-cycled. It is to be re-channeled. It is to be felt, continuously, throughout one’s domain; all the while, sharing that fire with others. Permitting it to spread into the broken hearts and wounds of others, who may have not experienced love in a long time; or never at all.

One of the most powerful attributes of fire, is that it can be truly healing, when it is used properly. It can be a wellness element. Fire has the power to create. Fire can restore. So, in our treatment of fire, never allow us to forget our responsibility for its own existence. Never forget how it is meant to soothe our hearts and minds. Furthermore, it is meant to soothe and heal the world. Let fire to present Heaven’s bliss. After all, it is a gift from the Most High; when it used properly. When mistreated, it can be destructive. When deviating from goodness, it can be used to destroy. Experience the wellness of inner fire, and let love, spread the way!

Linda Hargrove