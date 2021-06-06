Fielding Jamieson of R/GA Ventures: “Women assume they aren’t qualified”

…Women should become founders because we need more diverse minds and voices creating solutions to problems from their perspective(s). Some problems that need solutions can only be created by women and the founder who is going to be best at solving a problem is usually someone who has experienced it first-hand.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Fielding Jamieson.

Fielding Jamieson is the Strategy Director at R/GA Ventures for the Global Sports Venture Studio, a platform shaping the future of the fan and athlete experience through collaborative innovation between the world’s leading sports organizations and startups. Fielding is a fierce advocate for the advancement of female founders, diversity in the tech ecosystem, and inclusive design. She is also an angel investor in the female-founded company, The GIST.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

As a lifelong and collegiate athlete, I was eager to work in the sports industry so when I landed an internship at NBC Sports, I was thrilled. At the time, they were going through a major app redesign. I was quickly immersed in the project; reviewing wireframe mockups, assessing UX/UI, and sitting in on tech meetings. It was an extremely eye-opening experience because I went in thinking I wanted a career in sports, but I learned that I wanted to work in technology and digital media. After college, I went back to NBCUniversal to do just that.

For nearly 6 years, I spent my time working in innovation, which is what ultimately led me to working with startups. Through my work, it became apparent to me that the key to innovation is when these two parties work together to push their industries forward and I knew I wanted to be a part of it.

Which led me to joining Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, as one of the first team members to build the LIFT Labs, a team and space focused on giving entrepreneurs access to Comcast NBCUniversal’s network of partners, brands and mentors to foster rapid breakthroughs in media, entertainment and connectivity.

Through connections in the space, I became aware of and started following R/GA Ventures closely. I was inspired by their track record of successfully matching corporations with startups across stages and verticals. When I heard there was an opening to lead strategy for the Global Sports Venture Studio (GSVS), a platform that brings together the world’s leading sports organizations to engage with the sports tech startup ecosystem, I knew I had to pursue it. Corporate innovation through startups + Sports? It was like the job was written for me.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I came into the workforce after spending the last four years on a women’s college sports team with 30 of my peers. We didn’t always get along but we were a team there to unconditionally support one another no matter what. We collectively rooted for each other’s success, often sacrificing our own glory for the greater good. Women supporting women. That is the world I knew.

When I started my working life, I had assumed that other women had this (almost secret) mutual support mentality too. Unfortunately for young me, in the workplace, this wasn’t always the case.

We often hear stories in the media or from friends about how hard the workplace can be for a young woman, especially in a male dominated industry…harder to make your voice heard, more potential to be harassed or bullied, etc. I felt prepared to face those challenges. But what I was not prepared for was who was doing the bullying. It wasn’t men who weren’t giving me opportunities or saying inappropriate things to me, it was actually other women.

After experiencing that, I made a promise to myself to always support women in their careers, their growth, and their lives to the best of my ability so running into this obstacle came as quite a surprise to me. I strive every day to be a mentor, a partner, and an empowering source for all women in the workplace. I am motivated by helping my fellow women colleagues succeed.

I wouldn’t be here today if not for a lot of amazing women who have helped me along the way; they mentored me, advocated for me, and gave me a chance. I hope to do the same for younger generations at work. For women to succeed, we must support and advocate for one another.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m going to share a funny mistake that happened about a year and half ago at my current job to show that mistakes can happen at any time in your career, not just at the beginning.

When I started at R/GA Ventures, I was leading strategy for the Global Sports Venture Studio (GSVS). I was so excited to take on this role for many reasons, but the main reason was the opportunity to work in an industry I have always had a passion for: sports.

The first project I was assigned to was a big proposal for one of our soccer clients. I had to jump in quickly so there wasn’t much time to get super familiar with the material so I had to skim through to get prepared for the first meeting. For some reason, the phrase “on the pitch” stuck out to me. It was a pretty technical proposal so I had no idea what it meant in the context it was being used. I asked another Strategist (who did not work on the sports team) who also didn’t know so I wrote it down as a question for the client meeting. What did they mean by “on the pitch”?

The next day, when I joined the meeting, I presented the deck and then at the end started reviewing open questions. The first thing I asked was “So when you all refer to ‘on the pitch’ can you tell me what you mean by that?”

The question was met with an extremely awkward silence not only from the client but from my new team, who would not make eye contact with me. The client politely answered that “on the pitch” was referring to the game being played on the field.

Of course, I later found out that this is the most common soccer phrase used, and here I was, asking our soccer client to explain a very simple term.

While I was embarrassed, I had to own it. I said “I guess you can tell what sport I am least familiar with!”, laughed it off and learned a valuable lesson. Having passion for an industry is not the same thing as knowing an industry. Take the time to put in effort every, single, day to read and educate yourself about your industry and your client.

Some mistakes will be small and can be laughed off, others will be big and need mending. My biggest piece of advice when you make a mistake is to own it, deal with the consequences, take responsibility, respond appropriately, and learn from it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

While there are so many people, I am grateful to for playing a significant role in helping me succeed, I have to say I am most appreciative to my parents who have always pushed me to be my very best. As a new parent myself, I think I finally understand how and why they have always been so supportive and for that, I am thankful.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“Untamed” by Glennon Doyle

One of the paragraphs in the book that had the most impact on me was: “The epitome of womanhood is to lose one’s self completely. That is the end goal of every patriarchal culture. Because a very effective way to control women is to convince women to control themselves.”

When I was getting married, I was scared to lose my freedom and the only last name I had ever known. When I became a mother, I was scared to lose the relationship I had built with my husband, the body I had worked so hard on for decades, and losing my first name to a generic title of “mom.”

During these big life moments, I was so scared of losing myself and at times, almost mad at myself for wanting a life partner, for wanting a family, for wanting MORE for myself. I felt like a sellout — like I was letting all feminists down because I was somehow admitting I wasn’t enough for myself by wanting to expand.

But when I read this book and this paragraph, it’s like something clicked and everything became crystal clear.

I felt justified for feeling all of those things, because I wasn’t wrong — society was pushing me to lose myself. But I also felt stronger than ever. Because through all those changes in my life, I didn’t lose myself at all. In fact, I grew.

Being someone’s wife, being someone’s mother, does not define me. Those titles give me layers, on top of the layers I already had like daughter, sister, friend, captain, speaker, colleague, manager, boss. These layers make me, me. And every layer that I gain has helped me grow in different ways and honestly, my roar as a confident woman is louder than it has ever been before.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Luck favors the prepared mind” is the life lesson quote I have carried with me for quite some time now.

When people, especially women, are asked to explain how they got to where they are today, there is often some sort of line around “they were in the right place at the right time” or they “got a little lucky” etc. And while luck may play a role in how things turn out in your life, everything you have done up until that moment to prepare yourself to take advantage of that opportunity plays a bigger one.

I can’t control my luck, but I can control how prepared I am and that is how I approach my work and my career: prepare my mind, trust myself, and take advantage of opportunities when they present themselves.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

In the early days of my first job working at NBCUniversal, I had found a startup that I was preparing to introduce to a business team. I was SO nervous, practicing the introduction 500 times, over and over again, including on the way to the meeting.

My manager at the time, who was probably a decade or so older than me, was like “what are you doing? You don’t need to practice a simple introduction. Just talk, it’s easy!” But I was 22 with very little corporate experience. It wasn’t easy for me because I literally had never done it before.

I like to think back on this story because I like to remember that the older we get and the more we advance in our careers, it is easy to forget how we felt when we were just starting out. This task is something I do every day at my job now and it’s become second nature, I hardly have to think about it.

In any role that I take on, I take a special interest in my younger colleagues to help them navigate the beginning of their careers because I know it can be stressful and scary. I strive to help them gain confidence in their role and work and ultimately help them unlock the person they were meant to be in the workplace.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

This is a challenging one, and there are many ways to answer this question, but I think there are a couple things that ultimately hold women back. Please note, these are my opinions based on personal and professional experience and these statements are generally speaking about women at large, but not all women.

Women are more risk averse than men

There are countless studies and HBR articles written about this. The data continues to show us that men are more willing to take risks than women and a lot of that is due to how our brains are wired as men and women. Starting a company is very risky and, to be honest, biology is stacked up against women to take on that risk.

2. Women assume they aren’t qualified

We’ve all heard or read this statistic at some point: Men apply for a job when they meet only 60% of the qualifications, but women apply only if they meet 100% of them.

It is important to think about that statistic when we think about women as founders. I believe that women often think they are not qualified to start and/or run a business. This is why it is so crucial that we continue to highlight founders’ stories because the truth is, most founders, male or female, absolutely don’t have all the different expertise to run a business. We need to continue to educate the next generation that the power of having an idea and a passion should not be underestimated.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

I am an active and open mentor to numerous startups but I especially seek out opportunities to mentor female founders. I also recently made my first angel investment and I knew I wanted it to be a startup with a female founder. I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to invest in The GIST, which has three amazing female founders and they are focused on creating a more inclusive product around women and sports.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women should become founders because we need more diverse minds and voices creating solutions to problems from their perspective(s). Some problems that need solutions can only be created by women and the founder who is going to be best at solving a problem is usually someone who has experienced it first-hand.

For example, I look at the women’s health and wellness space right now, it is exploding! I think we can attribute this to more women who have decided to start solving health problems that no one has ever previously addressed like creating period products or infertility treatments. Similarly, in the financial sector, we’re seeing new, innovative products and services to help women become more comfortable with managing and investing money to gain financial independence.

Through my work now, I see female founders in the sports industry, creating new ways for brands, teams, and leagues to create opportunities to engage with female fans and athletes. We’re actually going to be launching an initiative around this soon so stay tuned for that!

Obviously, not all female founded companies are specifically solving for a woman’s need or issue, but those who are continue to unlock new business opportunities, revenue streams, and ways of thinking that many industries have never previously considered.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

If we want there to be more women founders, we need to address some high-level problems.

First, let’s start with access to education for women. Fortunately, in the US this is not a major problem but it is painful to think about that in 2021 a woman’s right to education is not guaranteed in some countries. We can’t expect women to start companies at the rate men do when we don’t have the same opportunity to be as educated as men.

The next one: equal pay. Starting a business is often capital intensive. Before they even raise money from external sources, most entrepreneurs start with their own savings. Globally, women are paid 23% less than men. It is even worse for women of color. We can’t expect women to start companies at the rate men do when they don’t start from the same foundation.

And speaking of capital. How about we fund existing female founders? The average loan for women-owned businesses is 31% less than for male-owned businesses and only 2.2% of venture capital went to female founders. TWO PERCENT. We can’t expect women to start companies at the rate men do when we don’t have access to the same amount of capital men do.

Which leads me to the world of venture capital. How can we get more people investing in women? Hire more women to work in venture capital. The people who are solving problems for women are often other women. We can’t expect women to start companies at the rate men do when we don’t have the right people in the room to understand the problem we are solving.

And finally, let’s highlight more female founders in media, press, film, and everywhere else. It was amazing to see all the press lately around the Founder of Bumble, Whitney Wolfe becoming a unicorn company — we need more of that and not just when female founded startups are valued at 13 billion dollars and going public. We can’t expect women to start companies at the rate men do when we don’t see stories of people who look like us succeeding.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My movement would be something that encompasses building self-respect and understanding one’s worth. I truly believe that the world would be a better place if everyone loved themselves unconditionally, treated themselves with the respect that love commands, and fueled their brains and bodies with things that come with having respect for yourself.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Melinda Gates. She is an incredibly interesting and powerful woman who I would love to just be in the same room with, let alone at the same table. Her book, The Moment of Lift, is a playbook for how to empower women and a manifesto of why it is so critical to do so. I found myself just whispering “yes!” over and over again as I read it. I also have deep respect for what she has built at Pivotal Ventures.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I share a lot of my work, and my team’s work, on LinkedIn and Twitter so please follow me there.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.