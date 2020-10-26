Ferrat Destine Was Destined To Change Lives With His Amazing Writing!

Writing well is hard. Very hard. There are no short-cuts or “hacks.” The only way to improve is through practice. Even so, there are a handful of principles that can help speed up the process.

Becoming the best writer you can be isn’t easy, I won’t lie to you.

It takes hard work. But it’s worth the effort. And if it seems like an insurmountable task, there are some concrete things you can do today that will get you on the road to improvement.

Ferrat Destine has a penchant for writing articles that leave a mark. Over the years, he has written some amazing pieces for various organisations. He also has his own collection of poems published, titled as ‘Sentimental Virus’. In 1999, he was appointed as the director of publication of Printemps Magazine before he proceeded to Trihum Magazine, and later Connexion Magazine.

His range of work differs and is quite fastinating. Ferrat had designed ‘Qui etes-vous?’ which helps in connecting students of different schools with various Hatian artists. One of his noted collaborations is with Ticket Magazine in 2007, a Haitian cultural newspaper and later in 2009 with Spotlight.

In 2008, Ferrat Destine published his first Haitian photo novel called Les Dessous inavoues. It was supported by Sogebank and the then Prime Minister. In 2009, before the earthquake, he had launched a program ‘Haiti, un nouveau regard’ on Haitian’s National Television. It was a series that focused on socio-cultural exchanges with students from different universities in Haiti. Thanks to all his credible and fantastic work, he was appointed as the promoter of Haitian culture in 2009. Marie Laurence JocelinLassegue, the minister there had appointed Ferrat for such an incredible work.

Ferrat Destine has grown up in the Cul-de-sac Plain. Hence, nature plays a big role in his vision towards life and everything he does. He talked about getting inspired by nature. Apart from that, Ferrat finds inspiration from French poet and composer, Jean Ferrat. Jean was his father’s idol and hence, his dad named him ‘Ferrat’ too.

Write Every Day.

Even if it’s only a single paragraph. Heck, even if it’s only a single sentence! Perhaps more than any other endeavor, I’ve found consistency to be absolutely essential to developing as a writer. Set aside a time each day — even if only just 15 minutes — to write.

Read Every Day.

As you do, note what you like about certain passages (replicate these things) and note what you don’t like about certain passages (avoid these things).

Revise

If you really crank out the text, and experiment, and just let things flow, you’ll need to go back over it. Yes, that means you. Many writers hate revising because it seems like so much work when they’ve already done the writing. But if you want to be a good writer, you need to learn to revise. Because revision is where good writing really is. It separates the mediocre from the great. Go back over everything, looking not only for grammar and spelling mistakes but for unnecessary words and awkward structures and confusing sentences. Aim for clarity, for strength, for freshness.

Want to become a good writer? Just like any other skill, writing takes time and practice to improve. You’ll need to write often, keeping a daily writing habit. Writers are infamous for their self-doubt, whether they’re world-renowned or just getting started. With persistence and hard work, you can become a good writer he quoted.