Ferne Kornfeld on Recipes that Can Relieve Stress and Taste Delicious

The past year has brought an increase of stress and anxiety, more than we would like to admit. There are plenty of ways to help counter these more negative moments, from exercise to meditation and everything in between.

One of the best ways to help counter stress is by taking care of yourself. This starts with what you’re putting in your body – what you eat. Thankfully, certain foods will always help relieve stress, and they’re not always what people would stereotypically call ‘comfort foods.’ 

Sea Salt Vinegar Hard-Boiled Eggs

This recipe for Sea Salt Vinegar Hard-Boiled Eggs, created by Fit Foodie Finds, is perfect for anyone looking for a healthy meal that will also help dampen the anxiety they’re dealing with.

Grilled Salmon Burgers with Avocado Salsa

Laughing Spatula has a delicious-looking recipe for Grilled Salmon Burgers with Avocado Salsa, which is specifically designed to be both healthy and stress-relieving. Part of the concern here was creating a healthy recipe that’s not stressful to make. So this recipe is a bit of a multitasker.

Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric Date Balls

These Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric Date Balls are another fantastic multitasking recipe. They’re good for your health and your stress! Created by Spinach for Breakfast, it promises to be anti-inflammatory (as the name suggests), full of antioxidants, and much more.

Coronation Chicken Salad with Mangoes and Almonds

Food & Wine’s recipe for Coronation Chicken Salad with Mangoes and Almonds will have your mouth watering and with good reason! While it may be hard to believe, this meal is both healthy and tasty. Best of all, consuming it should help with your stress. 

Supergreen Kale & Pistachio Pesto

Supergreen Kale & Pistachio Pesto is another excellent choice, especially for those looking for meat-alternative meals. Food to Glow has dozens of delicious recipes, but this one is perfect for those needing to tackle their stress head-on.

Salmon Stuffed Avocados

Next up on our list of healthy and stress-reducing recipes, there’s Salmon Stuffed Avocados, created by Fit Foodie. This recipe may sound too fancy to try and make at home, but doing so will have significant benefits for your mental health.

Simple Soup with Carrots, Parsnips, and Scallions

No list of stress-reducing recipes would be complete without at least one soup recipe! Here we have Simple Soup with Carrots, Parsnips, and Scallions, created by Clean Plates. It’s a healthy yet straightforward recipe and is perfect as a side or main course. 

Article originally published on FerneKornfeld.org

    Ferne Kornfeld, Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding

    Ferne Kornfeld is a Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding based in Palm Beach, Florida. Over the course of her career, she has amassed more than 20 years of experience within the financial services industry and possesses comprehensive knowledge of corporate finance. Ferne, along with her business partner and husband, Barry, believes in always doing what is best for the client. In the world of finance, such a philosophy can often be hard to find.

     

    As a woman in business, Ferne Kornfeld is grateful for the tremendous opportunity to help small business owners, many of which are women themselves. She understands the incredible contribution female business owners bring to their communities. They offer a sense of diversity and perspective that helps advance their towns. What’s more, they are also usually more philanthropic than their male counterparts, giving back to the community, with both their time and resources, that gives back to them.

     

    Outside of work, Ferne enjoys networking with other female business owners, cooking, and, mostly, spending time with Barry and their two sons, daughter-in-law, and cat, Bella. As a family, they enjoy traveling and have been to over 40 countries, favoring trips to Europe and the Caribbean. Barry and Ferne Kornfeld are also former season ticket holders for their favorite NBA team, the Miami Heat, and are avid concert-goers. To learn more about Ferne and debt restructuring, be sure to check out her blog for articles and insights.

     

    For more information on Ferne Kornfeld and her passion debt restructuring and female entrepreneurship,  make sure to read her blog for tips, advice, and articles!

     

