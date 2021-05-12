Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Ferne Kornfeld on Creating a Debt Restructuring Plan | Palm Beach, FL

There comes a time for many individuals and businesses where the debt becomes too much. Something has to be done, as the debt is rapidly outpacing the income. Don’t worry; this isn’t always the sign of the end for a business. Businesses can opt to go one of many different routes, including debt restructuring. Debt […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

There comes a time for many individuals and businesses where the debt becomes too much. Something has to be done, as the debt is rapidly outpacing the income. Don’t worry; this isn’t always the sign of the end for a business.

Businesses can opt to go one of many different routes, including debt restructuring. Debt restructuring is where a company (or entity) refinances its debt/obligations in the hopes of reducing payments and increasing flexibility. In other words, they rebalance the amount due monthly to make things more manageable.

Knowing When to Restructure

Naturally, the first step to debt restructuring is knowing when it is time to seek help. When the monthly bills are more than a company can comfortably afford – or worse, when they are more than a company is earning, it is time to seek a solution such as debt restructuring.

Knowing the Types of Restructuring

There are several different types of debt restructuring. The avenues available will be partially dependent on the debt and on the entity itself. For example, the options for a homeowner will be different from those of a business owner.

Overall, there are several main types:

  • Extending the repayment terms
  • Reducing the interest rate
  • Reducing the remaining balance
  • Handling the past-due amounts and making an account current once again

Knowing the Alternatives

Any financial decision should be made following extensive research. Thus, it’s important to look into the alternatives available. Debt consolidation, debt management plans, payment forbearance/deferment, and bankruptcy are all potential options. Each alternative comes with a different set of positives and negatives.

Determining the Debts to Restructure

Once debt restructuring has been decided upon, it is time to decide what debt needs to be restructured. Go through each line of credit and put them into one of three categories:

  • What debt must be restructured?
  • What debt could be restructured?
  • What debt should not be restructured?

Setting a Monthly Budget

Next, it is time to go through the finances once again, with more detail. Figure out the total income for the business. Now, figure out the basic monthly expenses, not counting debt. Finally, it is time to resolve how much money can be allotted to paying off debt every month.

Provide Proof

The final step in this process is to provide all of the necessary proof of hardship to creditors and other financial institutions. This should include a letter of hardship, as well as every piece of documentation available pertaining to the debt and inability to pay.

If this sounds overwhelming, there are professionals that can be relied upon to help out. Many of those out there will provide aid for free, knowing that the businesses that need this help are already in financial stress.

This article was originally published on FerneKornfeld.net

    Ferne Kornfeld, Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding

    Ferne Kornfeld is a Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding based in Palm Beach, Florida. Over the course of her career, she has amassed more than 20 years of experience within the financial services industry and possesses comprehensive knowledge of corporate finance. Ferne, along with her business partner and husband, Barry, believes in always doing what is best for the client. In the world of finance, such a philosophy can often be hard to find.

     

    As a woman in business, Ferne Kornfeld is grateful for the tremendous opportunity to help small business owners, many of which are women themselves. She understands the incredible contribution female business owners bring to their communities. They offer a sense of diversity and perspective that helps advance their towns. What’s more, they are also usually more philanthropic than their male counterparts, giving back to the community, with both their time and resources, that gives back to them.

     

    Outside of work, Ferne enjoys networking with other female business owners, cooking, and, mostly, spending time with Barry and their two sons, daughter-in-law, and cat, Bella. As a family, they enjoy traveling and have been to over 40 countries, favoring trips to Europe and the Caribbean. Barry and Ferne Kornfeld are also former season ticket holders for their favorite NBA team, the Miami Heat, and are avid concert-goers. To learn more about Ferne and debt restructuring, be sure to check out her blog for articles and insights.

     

    For more information on Ferne Kornfeld and her passion debt restructuring and female entrepreneurship,  make sure to read her blog for tips, advice, and articles!

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Find and Choose a Good Bankruptcy Lawyer

    by Amy Jones
    Community//

    An Interview with Barry Kornfeld, Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding

    by Barry Kornfeld
    debt and mindset
    Community//

    How Mindset Can Help You Get Out Of Debt

    by Ryan Luke
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.