Femme Fatale Of Arousr: “Take breaks when you hate it!”

Take breaks when you hate it! If you don’t want to do it, take a day/week/month OFF. This nonstop hustle mentality will only burn you out and turn your passion into a job.

As part of my series of interviews about “5 things you need to know to create a very successful podcast”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Femme Fatale.

Femme Fatale is a Social Media Manager for Arousr.com. She is a former model turned social media maven, managing accounts for adult media platforms and beyond. Femme Fatale is also a Host, Writer, and Model Coach.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

I personally come from a modeling background. I was a nude model for over a decade in the early 2000s. I then retired and started hosting shows online to create my own fan base and use my brain instead of my body to connect with a public audience. After that, I started to write the sex education blogs for Arousr the company whom I now host a podcast alongside my other business ventures in entertainment. My role grew organically within the company since I had harnessed the skill of hosting from my past experience. Now, I host, write and handle all their Social Media.

I think hosting is an excellent way to get your voice heard in a way that is easier/faster/and sometimes more efficient to understand than reading text alone. You can multitask while listening to a podcast, you don’t have to watch it and that’s the beauty of the genre itself. You do not need a captive audience to have a successful Podcast.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

Being able to chat with Arousr members who use the site is really groovy to me. As a Woman, I love getting more insights into the male psyche. That’s been the most educational moment for me thus far since hosting the Podcast for Arousr. Men are much deeper than society gives them credit for. They feel just as much if not more so than women in certain instances. This should be celebrated, not news. I hope society takes notes.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

Mistakes I made were more along the tech side of things. Having my mic off for half of my show, having my mic be too loud and causing a bunch of feedback, too much echo. Sound was my biggest hurdle in my first years of hosting.

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

Personally, I’ve been Podcasting for 3 years. With Arousr, our Podcast just started in May of this year so this one is a new venture for me.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

I want both men and women to stop feeling shame/taboo when speaking about sex. I want the public to wake up and realize that sex and sexuality are two totally different things. I want everyone to become a lot less judgemental of others kinks/turn on’s and a lot more understanding.

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

Content, educational content, if you’re learning you’re engaged.

Content! We talk about sex but we also educate the community about all the nuances behind it. Our content is special because it takes away the exploitation of sex and re-works it to be more of the normal day-to-day thing that most people do and just don’t talk about publicly enough.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

Take breaks when you hate it! If you don’t want to do it, take a day/week/month OFF. This nonstop hustle mentality will only burn you out and turn your passion into a job.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

Joe Rogan, Theo Von, I’d say those are my top Podcast inspirations at this point. Those are the only 2 I listen to. I like how they see life, are always growing and changing, and are not tied to only 1 perspective.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

There is no blueprint. I repeat, there is NO blueprint for entertainment. It’s lucky, timing, and consistency. Repeat, repeat, repeat. There’s zero way to say A leads to Z. Sometimes A leads to G then F then back to A then somewhere along the line you get to the end goal which is a larger, engaged audience.

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Consistency Discipline Creativity Hosting skills The ability to pivot and change direction

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

Logitech HD 1090 webcam

and a good mic like the Sennheiser

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

To truly think twice before we judge others. It’s simple, we cast judgment before we ask questions. It’s human nature, I’d like us all to force our minds to reverse this behavior. That would make the world a much more empathetic place to exist in as a human.

How can our readers follow you online?

Arousr.com

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.