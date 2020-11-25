Female Leadership – #ItMatters

It was long overdue for the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald international radio/podcast show, to have finally had the honour and the pleasure to showcase the brilliant, Tricia Benn!



This woman effortlessly and naturally, lights up any room in which she enters! I can personally attest to this, having met Tricia on a couple of occasions at business events hosted by the C-Suite Network. Given the authentic leader for which Trish truly is; people do not have time to flock to her, for she is the one who initiates swinging into taking immediate action in her approach to others. Tricia is the type of individual who spares no effort towards making everyone feel welcomed and included. Tricia is consistently always at ease within her myriad of roles as a connector, a unifier, an effective problem solver, and a builder of long-lasting relationships, and rapport building. When people want something done efficiently, and done properly…they go to Tricia!



Ahead of the curve re-strategizing for which Trish has had to (successfully) spearhead; has proven to be both effective and efficient in its implementation. This of course was essential so as to be at least ten steps ahead of COVID. This is beyond impressive a feat, particularly given the economic crisis as a result of this global pandemic, causing many businesses having had to shut down either temporarily or permanently; if not having to cease to exist, altogether. Not only has the C-Suite Network pivoted accordingly so as to keep business operations afloat, but in some aspects of its business; they have experienced unprecedented growth. Not overly surprising I might add, as it is after all – – the C-Suite Network! GO TRICIA! GO C-SUITE! GO TEAM!!!



Tricia is an incredibly high-vibing individual, which is always a bonus for me as the radio show host of Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald! Synergies are easily detectable in interviews. It either exists or it does not. Chemistry is a real thing in media, and is oftentimes the deciding factor for what makes or breaks a conversation, especially from the perspective of the global listening audience/podcast subscribers. Knowing this to be true, I am not only grateful to Trish for the wealth of information for which she so generously provided, and I am not only appreciative to Trish for her inspiring style of leadership, but I am more so thankful to Tricia for the upbeat and enthusiastic spirit in which she chooses to carry herself.



Energy is infectious. Energy is either invigorating or depleting. There are certainly enough reasons during this uniquely precarious time within our state of humanity, for one to feel down-trodden or pessimistic. I am not here to negate or to challenge anyone’s feelings. However, I am here to spread the light…to be the light…to embrace the light. I believe it is my inherent responsibility to flock to the light, and to those who equally embody the light, for it only ever proves to be a win-win scenario; one which stands to benefit the good for the overall collective. Trish is the light; one who continuously emits and transcends her brightness within both the personal and the business arenas. For the innumerable ways in which Tricia illuminates my spirit, and enriches my business acumen…I cannot express my gratitude enough! Tricia is one person you definitely want in your corner. Your future self will thank you! Much love and gratitude to you, Tricia!



On behalf of both Trish and myself, we wish to extend our wholehearted gratitude to you, for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article! We also wish to express our appreciation to each of you for generously taking the time to listen to our stellar conversation with one another by clicking on the enclosed podcast link!

Take Care of Yourselves my #ThriveGlobal, #CSuiteNetwork and #LivingFearlessly Friends and Community Members!



Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

WHO IS TRICIA BENN?!

Tricia Benn is the Chief Community Officer of the C-Suite Network and the General Manager of The Hero Club, an invitation-only membership organization for CEOs, founders, and investors.



As an officer of these organizations, Tricia’s mission is to build a platform and community that accelerates the success of c-level executives, owners, investors and influencers. She is a leader in creating an executive community of collaboration, based on integrity, transparency, and measuring success beyond the numbers alone – ‘The Hero Factor.’



This approach has driven her more than twenty year track record of industry disruption in building new businesses, revenue streams, and delivering double-digit, year-over-year growth.



In addition to sitting on multiple business associations and not-for-profit boards, Benn served as a senior executive for three enterprise-level organizations in market research, telecommunications, media marketing, and advertising. As Global Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, and U.S Managing Directorwithin MDC Partners, a three billion global holding company,Benn’s leadership drove double digit growth year-over-year, and new contracts with some of the most important impact players in the world.



An award-winning business leader and international speaker, Benn shares an inspiring, practical, and actionable message that empowers great leaders to take their businesses to the next level.