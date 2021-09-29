Pamela Wagner of Ajala Digital: “Non-negotiable self-awareness”

Non-negotiable self-awareness: know that the world is what you make it. It’s that simple. Nobody but you determines where you are or where you’re going. Someone once said that your business is a direct reflection of your believes and mindset. And, as harsh as that might sound in some situations, we come to see that it’s always true. However, that is really awesome. Why? At any point in time, if something isn’t as you’d like it to be, you can go within yourself and find the reason as well as the answer. It doesn’t cost anything, but the rewards are endless!

Pamela Wagner is the CEO of Ajala Digital, a Google Partner. She founded the company 6 years ago after leaving her job at Google. Pamela and her team help 6- & 7+ figure companies all over the world grow with Google and Facebook Ads.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

When I left Google, I found myself for the first time in a situation where I could decide upon everything in my life: I didn’t have to be in an office at a certain time, I didn’t have to do tasks I didn’t believe in, I didn’t have to fit in somebody else’s requirements, no exams to study for — nothing. And, that was what was so exciting to me: suddenly, it was all up to me. Whether I failed or succeeded, I was the only responsible person. Being quite a rebel since early on, I thought to myself, “Hmmm…if I already have the chance now, then why not just do everything the way I want it to be?”. Pretty quickly, I had a few non-negotiable believes that I wanted to put in reality:

I want to work from wherever, whenever, with whoever, and however.

I want to be location-independent and be able to spend most of my time in warm places.

I want to be happy and content while I do something that is of value to others.

I want to work without the ‘hustle’ and prove that you can make a good living without working 40h+ every week and basically selling your life to realizing someone else’s dream.

So, I started taking on the first freelance projects. Besides, I let my network know that I had left Google and was open to projects. Soon after, I decided to officially register the company since it seemed to be going well. And, I’ve never looked back ever since!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

There are two stories I’m particularly proud of:

Helping one of our clients automate and grow his business so much that he was able to take some more time for himself and open up his own art gallery in a major city in the US. When he came to us, he was just wasting thousands of dollars on costs to an agency every month, but didn’t know where the money was going or coming back in. By establishing trust first and foremost again, as well as optimizing his campaigns properly, we weren’t just able to get his ads profitable, but also help his company grow predictably. By now, the company has surpassed the 7-figure mark and he has since opened up his own art gallery. With that he was able to realize a personal dream and passion project. Getting honored as a Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2017, when it was only 30 people that they chose from over 100 million — Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. While most people apply to get on the list, I approached the situation with networking and visualization. I would imagine my picture in the magazine and what was written below it. It took me about 1.5 years from creating the dream to realizing it, and it was all worth it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The mistake that comes closest to this is undercharging for my services. I had no idea what my skills were worth since I also didn’t have anybody to guide me or ask. I started off with an hourly rate that was nowhere near reflecting the value of my work. If I remember correctly, I started off with a 25 dollars/h which makes me laugh every time I mention it. Noticing quickly that it wasn’t sustainable, it led me on a journey to learn more about pricing and putting a number to the value I was bringing to my clients back then. And, boy oh boy, it’s incredible what kind of subconscious blocks we start to discover that we didn’t even know we have. Money is such a huge topic but barely ever talked about. And, most likely, your financial status closely reflects the believes you got from your parents and grew up with. Letting them go and adopting new ones can be a challenge. But, with the right methods, you can replace your old (often destructive) believes about money with new ones that serve you AND your clients better.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

While I have worked with coaches all along the way of building and scaling my business, the most notable person is still my dad. He has always been there, believed in me, and gave me support when all else would fail. Despite the fact that he has never been an entrepreneur, his help and presence are most valuable of all.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Interesting that you mention this company! I recently gave a keynote speech at EY!

While I have completely bootstrapped my company, and been running strong for 6 years, it hasn’t always been easy. Most times, I’m not eligible for funding or grants. Whether that is because I don’t have a company that is focused on technological innovation, is not poor or rich enough to fit the brackets (e.g. eligibility to get a loan), or is based in a certain country, the right support that I needed was never available or provided to me. So, I always had to get super resourceful and creative to come up with ways myself. What looks easy or successful from the outside, carries often a lot of sweat and tears as a base. Even in online advertising, we still see clear differences in terms of how the image of a man vs. a woman performs. For example, if we target men, we get a lot more harassing comments on our Ads than when we just target women. Subsequently, one of the key aspects that hold a lot of women back with founding a company is the way you have to put yourself out there. You have to become bulletproof against judgment and other people’s opinions. That is not easy. You have to find your own way to deal with that and somehow develop a steal wall. Women are naturally more emotional human beings, and as such this aspect impacts them a lot more than men.

The second major aspect that I see holding women back from founding companies is fear and doubt. What if I fail? What if I don’t know how to do x? What if I’m not prepared enough for the challenge?

Over the past 6 years, I’ve come to realize that creating and running your own company is just like getting a child. You’re never really prepared for it, but you somehow manage to succeed. You find yourself in countless new situations that earlier seemed impossible to master. But, because you’re now in it, you ‘magically’ find a way.

Why?

Because your mind automatically looks for the best outcome. And, because succeeding becomes non-negotiable.

Often times, when we drift away from our goals, it’s because they become negotiable. Accept a bit less here, some variation there, just to somehow fit in. When, you were well equipped all along to handle perfectly whatever life throws at you.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Listen more. What do women need? Create conversations and safe spaces for women to be heard. Just like free lawyer and tax lawyer support is offered in many countries in the first year of business, mindset support should become freely available. Next to outside challenges, what’s happening inside of us is our second major hindrance in succeeding — if not the main one. Buy more consciously: are you buying a service or product because of its marketing? Or, can you choose more consciously and support a women-led business? Create an incentive for businesses when they buy from women-led companies.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Because they can.

Because they are able.

Because they got all the opportunities in the world, just waiting to be captured.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

One of my favourite myths is that you need to work hard in order to succeed. Or that you need to put in a lot of work in order to establish your business. That story of the founder working 80+ hours every week and sacrificing everything just to make things happen is long outdated. In times like these where you can find everything online, it is easy to get started. Need a co-founder? Great, get on LinkedIn or Facebook. Need funding? Use one of the many crowdfunding platforms. Don’t know how to get started? Join one of the many entrepreneurship groups. Need a mentor? Check out the vast range of groups out there. Feel like you’re doing everything yourself? Outsource it, and use platforms like Upwork or even LinkedIn to find talent. Pretty much anything you need is already there or has been done. I noticed that or sometimes just by opening up my mind to an opportunity, started showing up in ways that I could’ve never imagined or planned.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Not really. There are people who are great at being an employee. You have to be resourceful beyond any means, and have a courage to keep going no matter what other people say. You have to build up a certain resilience against other peoples judgements and opinions. Plus, a trait that has helped me immensely is also radical self awareness. And with that constantly asking yourself and being brutally honest with what you’re doing and how you’re thinking. Because most likely and as cheesy as it sounds the biggest obstacle you’re going to face is your own beliefs and mindset. Additionally you have to be very versatile and be open to learning anything. Just outsourcing without knowing what the job is about will usually lead to disappointment. Especially in the beginning, you will most likely be a jack of all trades. And, as your business grows you will encounter different challenges that you might have never even thought of in the first place. Your viewpoint on what a challenge or problem is will determine everything. Just as the saying goes, “your business is always only as big as the problems that you can handle.”

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Non-negotiable self-awareness: know that the world is what you make it. It’s that simple. Nobody but you determines where you are or where you’re going. Someone once said that your business is a direct reflection of your believes and mindset. And, as harsh as that might sound in some situations, we come to see that it’s always true. However, that is really awesome. Why? At any point in time, if something isn’t as you’d like it to be, you can go within yourself and find the reason as well as the answer. It doesn’t cost anything, but the rewards are endless! Say goodbye to the hustle hard culture: it will only kill you. If you look up the hashtag #workhard, you’ll find more than 28 million posts on Instagram alone. However, as studies have shown working too much usually leads to burn out, chronic disease, increased risk for diabetes, cancer, faster ageing, weight gain, and much more. Plus, you miss out on valuable time with family, kids, and friends that can never be recouped. Countries like the Nordics have shown that a 30h work week is not just possible but also feasible. Productivity went up, people are happier and healthier, and as a result, companies grow more sustainably and faster. Plus, a lack of sleep only makes you lose 10 years of life and reduces your productivity by 30% (Matthew Walker). Handling fear and transforming it: This is the single biggest reason people are not where they want to be in life. Recently, I had a conversation with a woman who is only months away from turning 40. She admitted that it frightened her and keeps her up having many sleepless nights. When I asked her to share more with me, she opened up and mentioned having regret and fear. Regret about not having done the things she wanted to do so far and always having put off her dreams for others. Fear about what could happen if she ‘jumped ship’ — even though her husband was earning a good salary and well enough to support the whole family with just his job. She had enough savings, but her emotional fear and certain childhood trauma held her back from stepping into the life she really wanted to live. And with that, the number 40 seemed dark and was connected with nothing but negative emotions. Put yourself first: Unfortunately, and due to our caring nature, many women do not put themselves first. They move that massage appointment just to make sure the kids have a readily cooked meal at home — while it would have hurt nobody to order food once in a while. We snap at our boss because unconsciously, his behaviour is similar to our boyfriend’s, which we’ve been annoyed at far too long without saying anything. We eat up issues and emotions of others as if they were our own. Even though we’re supposed to draw clear boundaries. Overall, you can only make others happy when you’ve reached a happy and content place, too. Mentors: Growing up as a single child without many friends until I entered university, I learned how to put on that ‘independent woman’ suit early on. Whatever there was to be done, I either did it or learned how to do it. Asking for help? Pfff…that’s for weak ones! Of course, I can do it all by myself. But, what I forgot along the way was that that attitude can make life very tedious and never lets you take any rest. It all changed when I created my first business. There was so much new stuff happening and I knew that many people had taken these steps before. And, I wanted to go the easy route. Learn from others mistakes. Avoid wasting money that others had already spent on stuff that didn’t work. So, I slowly opened up to the idea of mentorship and looked for guidance. Because I was really clear on what I needed and wanted, it was also easy to find the right support. Suddenly, strong and independent meant asking for help. Not doing it all yourself. Having the courage to delegate and outsource.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Me and my team help companies get more leads and purchases out of their ad budget. More leads mean more customers, and more customers mean more money in return. And that means expanding their impact and reach, as well as improving their own life. E.g. one of our customers was able to realise a passion project — to open up his own art gallery — because of our collaboration.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Hustle Less & Live More: to show people that the hustle is NOT necessary, that there are many other ways to achieve great things, and that, essentially, we should live life a bit more because it’s short anyway. And, regret has been proven to be the #1 thing that people worry about on their death bed. They regret all the missed opportunities they didn’t take because of some fears they had that never materialised. Additionally, Angela Duckworth has shown in her famous research that grit and passion are key to long-term success. She further mentioned 10+ characteristics of high-achievers, but none ever listed hard work!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Jim Carrey. What a wonderful mind he has! Not just has he used his talent to make other people happy and life better for them, but he is an absolutely conscious human being. I love the way he thinks and approaches life. To have a coffee with him and chat about his journey would be a wonderful experience.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.