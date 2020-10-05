Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Female Entrepreneurs of 2020

Women have come a long way in recent years and are finally getting the notoriety they deserve. All around the world, women are leading businesses and showing what it takes to become successful entrepreneurs. Check out these female entrepreneurs taking the lead in 2020: Kate Ryder – Founder of Maven Clinic Leading millennial women to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Women have come a long way in recent years and are finally getting the notoriety they deserve. All around the world, women are leading businesses and showing what it takes to become successful entrepreneurs. Check out these female entrepreneurs taking the lead in 2020:

Kate Ryder – Founder of Maven Clinic

Leading millennial women to better healthcare options is Kate Ryder. Kate’s mission to provide millennial women with personalized health information, and better access to quality medical services from vetted professionals, has been making an incredible difference. Kate Ryder worked with the University of Michigan alumni to create the Maven Clinic. The  New York telehealth startup has provided healthcare services to almost 200,000 patients since 2015. As of now, Kate and Maven Clinic have over 1,300 specialists in its provider network. 

Suzy Batiz – CEO of Poo~Pourri

Success is not something that happens overnight, which entrepreneur Suzy Batiz knows all too well. Suzy rebuilt everything she had after filing for bankruptcy twice and is now the founder and CEO of Poo-Pourri. Her product for toilet spray can be found in big-name stores like Target, Costco as well as Bed, Bath & Beyond. She’s become so successful that she’s been named one of Forbes’s wealthiest self-made women of 2019. Suzy shows no signs of slowing down and is planning on releasing even more products that are sure to bring her even more success. 

Cathryn Lavery – Co-founder & CEO of BestSelf Co.

Becoming more productive can be a struggle for everyone. Better productivity is something Cathryn Lavery strives for every day and how she found an answer to how we can be more productive. Along with her co-founder Allen Brouwer, they were able to transform BestSelf Co. into a true science-backed productivity movement. Their business soon grew to be the multimillion-dollar company it is today. 

Angelica Nwandu – Founder of The Shade Room

Entertainment news was taken to an entirely new level when Angelica Nwandu founded The Shade Room. Angelica has led The Shade Room into a full-blown media empire from the humble beginnings of running her business from her bedroom to surpassing 17 million Instagram followers, reaching 35 million readers per week, and growing their revenue by 50% year after year. Not only is Angelica a leading female in her industry, but she is also one of the few people of color leading a multimillion-dollar business. 

This article was originally published on FerneKornfeld.com

Ferne Kornfeld, Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding

Ferne Kornfeld is a Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding based in Palm Beach, Florida. Over the course of her career, she has amassed more than 20 years of experience within the financial services industry and possesses comprehensive knowledge of corporate finance. Ferne, along with her business partner and husband, Barry, believes in always doing what is best for the client. In the world of finance, such a philosophy can often be hard to find.

 

As a woman in business, Ferne Kornfeld is grateful for the tremendous opportunity to help small business owners, many of which are women themselves. She understands the incredible contribution female business owners bring to their communities. They offer a sense of diversity and perspective that helps advance their towns. What’s more, they are also usually more philanthropic than their male counterparts, giving back to the community, with both their time and resources, that gives back to them.

 

Outside of work, Ferne enjoys networking with other female business owners, cooking, and, mostly, spending time with Barry and their two sons, daughter-in-law, and cat, Bella. As a family, they enjoy traveling and have been to over 40 countries, favoring trips to Europe and the Caribbean. Barry and Ferne Kornfeld are also former season ticket holders for their favorite NBA team, the Miami Heat, and are avid concert-goers. To learn more about Ferne and debt restructuring, be sure to check out her blog for articles and insights.

 

For more information on Ferne Kornfeld and her passion debt restructuring and female entrepreneurship,  make sure to read her blog for tips, advice, and articles!

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Women in the Workplace//

Women Are Afraid to Tell Their Employers They’re Pregnant — and That’s Not OK

by Marissa Muller
Community//

Why I’m Invested in Women’s Health

by Daniel Zahler
Wisdom//

America’s Schools Are Built For Tomorrow’s Followers

by Ishan Goel

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.