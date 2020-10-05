Female Entrepreneurs of 2020

Women have come a long way in recent years and are finally getting the notoriety they deserve. All around the world, women are leading businesses and showing what it takes to become successful entrepreneurs. Check out these female entrepreneurs taking the lead in 2020:

Kate Ryder – Founder of Maven Clinic

Leading millennial women to better healthcare options is Kate Ryder. Kate’s mission to provide millennial women with personalized health information, and better access to quality medical services from vetted professionals, has been making an incredible difference. Kate Ryder worked with the University of Michigan alumni to create the Maven Clinic. The New York telehealth startup has provided healthcare services to almost 200,000 patients since 2015. As of now, Kate and Maven Clinic have over 1,300 specialists in its provider network.

Suzy Batiz – CEO of Poo~Pourri

Success is not something that happens overnight, which entrepreneur Suzy Batiz knows all too well. Suzy rebuilt everything she had after filing for bankruptcy twice and is now the founder and CEO of Poo-Pourri. Her product for toilet spray can be found in big-name stores like Target, Costco as well as Bed, Bath & Beyond. She’s become so successful that she’s been named one of Forbes’s wealthiest self-made women of 2019. Suzy shows no signs of slowing down and is planning on releasing even more products that are sure to bring her even more success.

Cathryn Lavery – Co-founder & CEO of BestSelf Co.

Becoming more productive can be a struggle for everyone. Better productivity is something Cathryn Lavery strives for every day and how she found an answer to how we can be more productive. Along with her co-founder Allen Brouwer, they were able to transform BestSelf Co. into a true science-backed productivity movement. Their business soon grew to be the multimillion-dollar company it is today.

Angelica Nwandu – Founder of The Shade Room

Entertainment news was taken to an entirely new level when Angelica Nwandu founded The Shade Room. Angelica has led The Shade Room into a full-blown media empire from the humble beginnings of running her business from her bedroom to surpassing 17 million Instagram followers, reaching 35 million readers per week, and growing their revenue by 50% year after year. Not only is Angelica a leading female in her industry, but she is also one of the few people of color leading a multimillion-dollar business.

This article was originally published on FerneKornfeld.com