Female Disruptors: “Why you need to cultivate a friendship with yourself” with Author Shannon Kaiser

Cultivate a friendship with yourself. The sooner you can become your own friend, the easier your life will be. Be kind, compassionate and generous with yourself. When I first started my business, I was always looking outside of myself at others and always feeling competitive and not good enough. Once I started practicing self-love, I realized how abundant and supportive the world really is. There is no competition, for we are all on our own journey. When you love yourself, everything becomes more rewarding.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Shannon Kaiser. Shannon is the bestselling author of five books on the psychology of happiness and fulfillment, including the #1 bestseller The Self-Love Experiment and her new book, Joy Seeker: Let Go of What’s Holding You Back So You Can Live the Life You Were Made For. As an international life coach, speaker and retreat leader, she helps people trust and believe in themselves so they can live their highest potential. She’s been named a top 100 Women to Watch in Wellness by mindbodygreen and “your-go-to happiness booster” by Health magazine, and has been recognized as a Must-Follow Instagram Account for Inspiration by Entrepreneur magazine and a Top Facebook Account for Daily Motivation by mindbodygreen.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

This year marks the ten-year anniversary I left corporate, depression, drug addiction, eating disorders and anxiety behind to follow my heart and become a mental health advocate and wellness writer. Today I am living my purpose as a speaker, empowerment coach, retreat leader and book author. Last year I took my business fully location independent and traveled the world solo for eight months. It led to an extraordinary journey of what it means to truly be alive, which is what my next book, Joy Seeker, is all about: authentic living and how we can let go of what’s holding us back.

What is it about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

In a world that often pushes do more, have more, reach for more, I invite people to know they are already enough. To stop looking for the answers outside of ourselves and instead go inward, this is where lasting transformation happens.

We all need a little help along the journey — who have been some of your mentors? Can you share how they made an impact?

My main mentor is Summer Bacon, the author of This School Called Planet Earth and The Cellars and Ceilings of Summer. Her work has helped me step into my purpose and believe and trust in myself. She is a mentor not by telling but by being an example of God’s love. The way she approaches her work in the world is inspiring. She doesn’t care what people think of her because she knows her true power is within. And she is connected to love and unapologetically who she is.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Commit to personal growth. I stopped trying to think there was a there to get to — a final place of full happiness, inner peace, a perfect life — and recognized life is a glorious journey. I committed to growth, by investing in myself with yearly wellness retreats, new training and personal development programs. When you grow, you transform and have a new awareness of life, which not only uplifts you but helps to uplift the world.

Release all expectations. The sooner you can let go of how you think it is supposed to look, the faster you can get what you truly need. I had enormous expectations of myself and my career, and when I didn’t hit those benchmarks, I was devasted. Falling into this low energy kept me from seeing all of the amazing things that were happening and it kept me playing small.

Cultivate a friendship with yourself. The sooner you can become your own friend, the easier your life will be. Be kind, compassionate and generous with yourself. When I first started my business, I was always looking outside of myself at others and always feeling competitive and not good enough. Once I started practicing self-love, I realized how abundant and supportive the world really is. There is no competition, for we are all on our own journey. When you love yourself, everything becomes more rewarding.

How are you going to shake things up next?

I am on a mission to help guide people back to their true selves. There are a lot of distractions and fear in the world, and when we give our attention to these outside forces, we lose sight of our true authentic power. I believe we all have the power to live in harmony and peace, but it has to first start with ourselves. I help empower people to believe and trust in themselves so they can make the most of their time on earth.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

Eat Pray Love by Liz Gilbert changed my life. I read it when I was suffering from my own depression and it showed me what is possible when we choose ourselves, our dreams, and commit to personal growth.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

#ComeTogether #WeAreOne #LoveIsTheOnlyAnswer

Today it seems everywhere we look, we are being asked to pick sides. My president/not my president, my team/not my team — with this division and clear line in the sand, it can be hard to feel connection and a sense of belonging. This separation is keeping us from seeing the real beauty of being alive: that we are more alike in our humanity than we realize, and we need each other. We can all exist together by allowing each other to be who we really are.

People feel overwhelmed and hopeless. We are fatigued, emotionally drained and concerned for the well-being of the planet and ourselves and the safety of our loved ones. Fear, judgment and a lack of faith are at an all-time high and they seem to be dictating our outcome. For so many of us, we’ve lost the capacity to find our joy and see any real magic in being alive. When this happens, we tend to shut down, but what if there was another way?

What if we came together and united as one? What if we allowed for all beliefs and truly supported each other with love? That is the world I aim for. That is what we can create.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“We learn the way on the way.” This always helps me when I feel like I need to have it all figured out.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Facebook http://facebook.com/shannonkaiserwrites

Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/shannonkaiserwrites/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!