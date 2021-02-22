Female Business Owner Launches COVID-Friendly Solution- Simple Satch, Hands-Free

Susie Levitt is the co-founder of Simple Satch, a female-owned and operated company that makes safety stylish with hands-free infection resistance kits with the mission of giving back to charity. After having her wedding cancelled the night before at her rehearsal dinner, Susie knew she needed to take this pandemic setback and turn it into a comeback. Within two months, she launched Simple Satch.

An innovative founder with a patent-pending design, this female entrepreneur is reimagining functional fashion and as a strategic business executive, has a decade of experience in the fashion industry. Simple Satch marks Susie’s second start up she has founded. Her first company, City Slips, launched in 2009. She has been recognized as one of the “Top 100 entrepreneurs under 40 in the country” by President Obama, as well as “The top 25 under 25” by Bloomberg Businessweek, Inc. Magazine, Forbes and more.

Of Simple Satch, Susie says, “In the wake of a pandemic, when everyone else pulled back, my female co-founders and I pushed forward by developing prototypes, a virtual infrastructure, sourced materials, designed a virtual showroom, created a brand, and successfully launched a company – all while in quarantine! The pandemic challenged us to be resourceful, but it also made us realize the possibilities at our fingertips and how to leverage various tools to launch our business virtually. Utilizing platforms like Alibaba, Zoom, Shopify, and Canva, among others, allowed us to interface with contractors around the world, review detailed sales analytics, customize our website, and more. We pivoted from a traditional in-person showroom to a digital one so our retail partners could still access our products. We were able to schedule customer appointments and showcase our entire collection, due to lack of physical appointments.”

More than 50 percent of the company’s direct to consumer purchases come from Instagram alone. Their approach to building relationships with micro-influencers that align with company values is key and authentic content developed by creative gurus have fueled growth. Other digital strategies have included targeted email marketing campaigns, engaged retail partners, and traditional earned media, among others. Simple Satch has a 25% customer return rate. The elevating packaging, which features inspirational messages, provides a unique unboxing experience and makes everyone who purchases the product feel special as the world is shopping online. “Empowering women and building an authentic community with the mission of giving back and doing good has helped us cultivate a loyal customer base and brand advocates,” Susie says.

The Simple Starter Kit retails for $50 on simplesatch.com and includes the belt bag with the patent pending wipe dispenser, conveniently hidden on the front of the bag, in addition to a pack of antibacterial wipes, alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and a non-medical grade face mask and filter. For photos and video assets of Simple Satch’s unique patent-pending design and products, click HERE. Video on usage: https://youtu.be/7JhMyyqT-7A

More about Susie Levitt

After graduating from NYU with a bachelor’s degree in Economics, Susie launched her first company called CitySlips, foldable ballet flats which were sold nationally at Neiman Marcus, Macy’s, Dillards, Nordstrom and more. Susie sold her first venture in 2012 and went on to work for brands such as Ted Baker London, Original Penguin, Khombu and more. She frequents as an on-air television guest host and has leveraged her experience and networks to help bring to life Simple Satch in three short months during the pandemic. Given Susie’s entrepreneurial and corporate experiences, she combines the agility and speed of a start-up, with a long-term vision of creating a well-functioning ecosystem that allows consumer product companies to thrive and scale in a sustainable way. The Simple Satch brand has been featured in Allure, Life & Style, INC Magazine, Shape Magazine, and has been worn by celebrities such as Kesha, E! Entertainment Host Naz Perez, and Debi Mazar.

More about Simple Satch

With a mission of creating stylish hygiene bags that positively impact those in need, female entrepreneur Susie Levitt, along with her co-founders Corinne Daniels, a registered nurse, and Chaiah Delouya, a fashion designer and mom of three – launched Simple Satch, a stylish hands-free infection resistance kit that gives back to charity. Susie came up with the concept of creating bags with the purpose for cleanliness and hygiene. Her and her co-founder Corinne realized the “gal on-the-go” needed a stylish bag to stash her personal items and proper hygienic essentials. While managing through these uncertain times, they quickly developed the Simple Satch Starter Kit – an ultimate hands-free hygiene kit – that encompasses a patent-pending belt bag, hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes, a non-medical grade face mask and filters. Susie wanted to create an innovative product that women could use every day no matter if you are on the frontlines, in the boardroom, or a parent raising kids. The brand has partnered with Givz, a company that simplifies the giving experience, and customers have a turnkey option at the end of checkout to donate 10% of their purchase to more than 1.6 million charities.