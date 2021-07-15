Felicia Shields of Fitnessmith: “Take five minutes every morning to set your intention for the day”

Take five minutes every morning to set your intention for the day. Try to be mindful about the day ahead and take time to be present in the moment. At the end of the night, revisit your intention and evaluate how you were able to honor it. This helps me to stay grounded throughout the day.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Felicia Shields.

With more than 25 years of marketing, operations, and executive sales experience within the fitness, wellness, and spa industries, Felicia Shields has served as COO of Fitnessmith since 2013. She leads the company’s efforts, a fitness solutions industry leader of more than two decades, to provide customized 360° fitness experiences for its clients.

In her position, she focuses on elevating the sales, operations, marketing and design efforts within a niche B2B and B2C environment. She leads and directs administration, human resources, accounting, service, and marketing team efforts.

Shields’ fitness design philosophy centers around the importance of creating personalized fitness experiences for each of their clients. A custom design plan is a personal reflection of each client’s lifestyle or amenity goals. It should be distinctive, immersive, brand-worthy, aesthetically pleasing and a pleasure to experience no matter the intensity. She is proud of their innovative and collaborative design approach and the impact that Fitnessmith is making on fitness as a lifestyle, throughout the U.S.

Prior to joining Fitnessmith, Shields served as vice president of sales and marketing for Exhale Spa in New York City, vice president of Marketing & Operations for YMCA of South Florida (formerly YMCA of Broward County) in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and vice president of Sales for Healthcare.com in Miami, FL.

Earlier in her career, Shields spent 15 years rising through the ranks at Wellbridge (formerly Club Sports International), which manages upscale private athletic clubs across the U.S. There, she worked as a salesperson, sales manager, regional sales manager, general manager, regional general manager, and vice president of Sales.

Shields sits on the Board of Governors at The Boca Raton (formerly Boca Raton Resort & Club) in Boca Raton, Florida.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama. Originally from Galax, Virginia; she currently resides in Boca Raton with her husband, Scott, of nearly 30 years, their teenage son Cole, and their rescue goldendoodle Tanzy.

In her free time, she enjoys experiencing new fitness concepts, spending time on the water, and watching her son play baseball. She is a diehard fan of Auburn Football and her guilty pleasure is a full day of pampering at the spa.

About Fitnessmith. Founded in 1996, Fitnessmith has become an industry leader by providing customized 360° fitness solutions for its clients. Fitnessmith offers a full suite of solutions from brand strategy through delivery and installation. By partnering with over 50 notable manufacturers, its team creates and delivers brand-worthy fitness experiences. As the industry evolves, Fitnessmith leads clients through the ever-changing landscape to ensure their fitness vision comes to life. Fitnessmith serves as a single source and manages every aspect of projects from concept through installation. Fitnessmith’s headquarters are located at 3610 Quantum Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33426. For more information, visit www.fitnessmith.com, call 561.529.5590, or email [email protected]. Visit Fitnessmith on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

My foray into the world of health and fitness became rooted when I began playing competitive tennis at the age of 10. My passion for the sport continued throughout high school and I was fortunate to play for a few years in college at Auburn University. After realizing that my dreams of playing on Centre Court at Wimbledon needed to be reevaluated, I focused on my communications degree and aspired to become a broadcast journalist or on-air talent. After graduation, I moved to Atlanta to pursue those objectives in a city that was home to CNN, TBS and many other large media industry players.

While I was interviewing and looking for the right fit, I began working for Club Sports International, a leader in the management of resort style, upscale, athletic clubs and spas. This seemed like a great opportunity for me to continue to network and gain valuable professional experience while working in a ‘healthy’ environment.

Needless to say, twenty-five plus years later, I am still working in the fitness industry! My current role at Fitnessmith affirms what I value about working in this industry — it’s an environment where people passionately incorporate wellness into both their personal and professional lives. At Fitnessmith, we embody this mantra. Our company focuses on creating custom, authentic, fitness experiences for our clients. However, to be true experts in the field, we must also live and breathe a healthy lifestyle. My colleagues and I make it a priority to be healthy, to make time for our favorite fitness activities, and to consistently experience new equipment, programs or wellness practices.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I have been fortunate to work with many talented people in the health and wellness industry. There are many key moments that I am so thankful to have been privy to along this journey.

We all have experienced moments that were unintentionally impactful. For me, one of those key moments occurred while I was working at Exhale Spa in New York. Annbeth Eschbach, the Founder and CEO of Exhale Enterprises, revolutionized the spa and fitness industry by creating a unique wellness brand and more importantly, a unique wellness experience. Working at Exhale was like going to a brand bootcamp or a taking a master class. I experienced the importance of branding: how to be mindful while making key decisions and how to infuse it into the culture for guests, members and team members.

One day the depth of Exhale’s brand and culture came to light unintentionally. We were in a meeting with company executives, key stakeholders, attorneys and other professionals having a long discussion about an upcoming project. Towards the latter part of the meeting, Annbeth excused herself to honor a commitment for her own health and wellbeing. She had blocked time in her calendar to take a class and had prioritized setting aside time to take of herself. This was pivotal for me. She genuinely embodied the brand and empowered her team to do the same. It was an ‘ah-ha’ moment for me. It was the first time I knew it was possible to be successful in your professional life while carving out moments for your own mental and physical wellbeing. Those priorities don’t have to be at odds.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Early in my career, I was driven to outperform to achieve goals, gain credibility and show tangible results. At the same time, I was also driven by the fear of failure. While results and tangible metrics are an important part of the foundation of who I am today, oftentimes significant growth came from the mistakes I made along the way. In many cases, those moments of failure or of making mistakes had a positive impact on my professional career.

At the time, you don’t see the long-term value of these experiences and often are afraid of pushing the envelope or taking calculated risks. However, these experiences were powerful and helped me to make smarter decisions in the future. Now as I take stock of the choices I have made over the years, I choose to view the mistakes as a gift!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Barbara Schultz has been one of the most impactful people throughout my life. She entered my life as a hiring manager and is now one of my dear friends. During my early years at Club Sports International, there was a job opening for a sales manager position in Weston, Florida. At the time, Weston was a new community in South Florida and it was in the early stages of the expansive development by the developer. They were looking for someone to oversee a resort-style property that included 25 tennis courts. I felt confident that it was a perfect opportunity for me to grow and spread my wings. I applied for the job, and although I secured an interview, I soon after found out that it was only a courtesy interview. Club Sports had someone else in mind.

Being naive to the business world, I didn’t realize that courtesy interviews existed. It lit a fire in me. I knew I had a choice to make if I wanted to take my career path in my own hands and present myself as a viable candidate. I secured a face-to-face interview, paid for my own travel expenses, and created a proposal that outlined how I could impact the business if given a chance. I left that interview knowing I had given it my all and regardless of the outcome, I had no regrets. Ultimately, I was offered the position and we worked together for many years on different projects throughout the country. I am grateful for Barbara’s open-mindedness and willingness to take a chance on me and I made sure to prove through my actions that she made the right choice. She became my mentor and over the years we have remained good friends.

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

In my current role at Fitnessmith, we work with clients to design and create custom fitness experiences in both commercial and residential settings. It is extremely rewarding to collaborate with our clients who entrust us to develop comprehensive wellness environments. The excitement of creating curated experiences for each client is so gratifying! At Fitnessmith, we understand that fitness is personal. Walking into a fitness amenity should give us all a sense of excitement or calm based on the goal. It is our job to make sure that we personalize this approach for each client so it’s a pleasure to focus on their health and wellbeing.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Take five minutes every morning to set your intention for the day. Try to be mindful about the day ahead and take time to be present in the moment. At the end of the night, revisit your intention and evaluate how you were able to honor it. This helps me to stay grounded throughout the day.

2. Carve out time to prioritize your health and wellness practices. Schedule or block out time on your calendar and give yourself permission to take this time for yourself.

3. Find workouts that you love! Fitness is personal and your workouts should be enjoyable.

4. Recognize that your actions will impact others around you in ways you may never know. I’ve included a personal example here.

5. Chase your dreams. Trust your intuition.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Taking five minutes every morning to set an intention for the day is truly one of the most effective ways to put yourself first and prioritize your own health and wellness. Although it may seem like a small change to make, the effects are truly impactful and help you to stay connected to your goals and aspirations. I call this the 5 Mindful Minutes.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. Don’t underestimate yourself or others.

2. Experience is not necessarily the key to success.

3. Trust your gut and intuition.

4. Surround yourself with wildly talented people and learn from them.

5. Life is a journey. Enjoy the journey. Embrace the journey. Consistently work to create the best version of yourself.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

In our home, I try to create an environment that prioritizes mental and physical health. For my son, I try to provide an escape from the pressures of being a teenager such as social media, college applications, baseball showcases, SAT prep, and intense academics at school all while navigating a global pandemic. I prioritize family time, family workouts, time on the water, and simply want to provide a supportive environment where he can succeed and also learn from failures. It is important to have an authentic environment where we can be ourselves and escape.

