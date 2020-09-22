Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Feels Good? Do More of It

Feeling happy during a pandemic almost sounds like a contradiction in terms. When in truth, the only way to be truly happy and healthy is to feel good first.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Feeling happy during a pandemic almost sounds like a contradiction in terms.

With all the serious issues currently facing us, it seems like the pursuit of feeling good might not only be viewed as ignorant, but even selfish and shameful.

When in truth, the only way to be truly happy and healthy is to feel good first.

Not only is it important for us to feel happy for our own sake, but it keeps us healthy and able to serve and support others who need our light during some of these dark days.

Feelings are feedback—indicators about whether or not we are aligned with our inner guidance.

So why is feeling good ever looked at as a bad thing? Because in a world of logic and reason, we’ve been taught that following our feelings is a sign of weakness.

Feeling good is the key to alignment, and alignment is the key to our health and wellness.

Want proof? Just pay attention to what you’re paying attention to.

When you do this, you may discover that many of your thoughts are focused on fear, uncertainty, and doubt—especially during this time of transformation.

And you when you’re thinking those thoughts, the feelings that match them will also appear.

Thoughts and feelings are connected.

Although our feelings are certainly real and valid, they’re also giving us the opportunity to take action and shift our awareness.

It depends on our focus

When we focus our thoughts on things that are positive and uplifting, we will feel happier and healthier. Like attracts like.

So, the question remains: Where are you choosing to place your focus?

Choose wisely.

Be safe. Be healthy. Be well.

Michael Thomas Sunnarborg is a life transformation coach, best-selling author, and founder of The White Box Club™ — live coaching and resources for people in career transition. Find his syndicated blogs on Thrive Global, Medium, and The Huffington Post. Learn more at connect.michaelcreative.com

Image: Houseboat in Kerala, India

Michael Thomas Sunnarborg, Life Transition Coach, Author, Relentless Optimist at The White Box Club™

Michael Thomas Sunnarborg is a life transition coach, author, and founder of The White Box Club™. Working with Michael will give you clarity, direction, and balance on your career path. He is the author of the best-selling books 21 Days to Better Balance, 21 Keys to Work/Life Balance, and The White Box Club Handbook. Find his syndicated blogs on Thrive Global, Medium, and The Huffington Post. Learn more at connect.michaelcreative.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Go Ahead and Be Selfish. But in a Good Way.

by Michael Thomas Sunnarborg
Community//

6 Tips to Stay Mentally Healthy During This Crisis

by Johanna Lyman
Community//

Dr. David Samadi: Embracing positive thoughts during the pandemic

by Dr. David Samadi

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.