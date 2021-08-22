Feelings Of Love’s Loss, Before Love Is Gone! Billy Hawks #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

The moment before a break-up, or when love is going sour, a person can already tell that things are not right. You know the behaviors, and you sense the withdrawals. From a man’s point-of-view, you know how it feels when a woman’s love seems as if it is fading. The kisses stop. Affection seems out of touch. Things are not adding up. What more is there to say and do? You have tried all that you could. In the end, there are ways of moving through another tier. Love simply does not seem to become a priority to her, anymore.

A love does not “randomly” break. There are always the signs, before anything, happens. No doubt about it. Sometimes, things feel surreal. When she leaves, you couldn’t believe that it happened. Then, there are the moments of reflection. In a terse amount of words, you knew it was coming. It just took you some time to finally see what was happening. However, you knew. Your intuition (and gut feeling) as a man made you understand. Now, it comes for the moments of reflection. It just doesn’t feel too great. Furthermore, it seems that love has a rhythm and way of moving into a different time frame. Once the flame of love is no longer happening, it can’t help, but to blow itself, away.

Nevertheless, before the flame is blown away, a person cant help, but to sense that it is coming. You see it. You observe it. What is it about the world, where love’s Divine has a certain ending? No matter what you try to do, you recognize that it is coming to a close. Every part of your sensory mandates it, as so. Whether you choose to believe it, is up to you. Nevertheless, the pain is not going to go away, so quickly.

What moves into a different level of understanding is the power of going through the pain. Things don’t always add up. Furthermore, it’s the nature in understanding, that love requires, two! It cannot work, unless both parties are involved. That’s just how it moves.

Yes. There are those feelings of the unexpected. We are shocked when a love partner has abandoned us, or has walked away. However, let’s make it known that the signs are always there. The incidents are often, clear.

Lastly, when the love is no more, there is the question of, why? Why did this happen? Why did that happen? What happened to the love, which has been there? It’s always the matter of, Why? Sometimes, that’s the hardest part; reminiscing (and reflecting) on why things went wrong. The mistreatment was evident. And still, you thought to give love a try. Trying even more than its initial attempts.

Love is beautiful! And, it is painful at the same time! Things just happen to be that way. Yet, even in the intuition, there are always the answers of, why. Well, for starters, a person must come to understand that there are ways for meditation-evwn when it comes to our comprehension of, why. Once she has made up her mind, she is gone. That’s the nature of it. So, it’s best to understand this. Once a woman has decided to leave, she is gone, and there is no way around it.

Love’s heartbreak is unavoidable in this game of love. Nevertheless, we can never say that we didn’t see the signs. Our intuition never lies. So, in moving into a greater level of understanding, allow us to negotiate between love’s domain. For in your meditation of why, just know that you can always love, again.

Billy Hawks