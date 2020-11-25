Feeling uninspired? 5 steps to take every day that will change your life

There is plenty to achieve every day. Success is not defined by a list of visible accomplishments. It starts from a sense of fulfillment within.

Too often, we set high expectations for ourselves, making a never-ending to-do list and setting challenging goals. Perhaps out of habit, we are often comparing ourselves to others and feel stressed about wanting everything, even what is beyond our reach. And the result? We start to feel less successful or unaccomplished, and life looks like a never-ending struggle.

It is proven that only 8 percent of the world population feel they have been successful at meeting their goals. So breathe and smile if you think that most of the people are ahead of you.

Here are the top 5 actionable goals to feel accomplished without letting your struggles pinch your success, every single day.

Set 3 major goals of the day

At the end of every day, we look back and reflect at the things we achieved, and many-a-times, we may feel regretful for not being able to do something great. Instead of creating a 20 plus list of things to do, simplify your daily goals into three major tasks that you wish to complete that day. If you are a working person with a busy schedule, grocery shopping, responding to emails, and house cleaning sounds a realistic and doable list to do than jotting down several tasks that are impossible to complete within a day.

Do a happy activity

Happy people are three times more creative and 31% more productive. Moreover, happiness can improve business profitability by 147%. While we can not achieve happiness in a single day, doing something special every day will make us feel elevated and successful in the long run. Instead of scrolling through your social handles, compile the 30 minutes spent on your phone to do things that make you happy; playing sports, baking, meditating, volunteering at an NGO, painting.

Journaling helps us to keep grounded

With too much happening in our lives, deep thinking about certain situations can make us feel worried. Sometimes we may feel talking to someone else about our problems will make us more confused or insecure. Writing down your thoughts in a daily journal gives us clarity about our goals and offers a refreshing perspective on our success. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt believes in keeping a diary to come to new answers, conclusions, especially when something vexes him. Ema Watson has at least ten different diaries; including a yoga diary, dream diary, and one for advice from people who matter, amongst many.

Count your progress

Learn how to count your progress instead of getting overwhelmed with the thoughts of what you have not accomplished. Even if you have been unable to achieve 100 percent today, consider the beginning or progress of your action plan as a step towards your goal. Create actionable plans, and keep track of your progress regularly. Making time to evaluate your progress instills a sense of confidence and makes you feel successful at doing something logically. According to research done by the American Psychological Association, the more frequently you count progress towards your goals, the more you are likely to succeed.

﻿Listen to your inner-self

In the race against time, and with the urge to perform better than others, it is imperative to remember, your biggest opponent isn’t anyone except yourself. Listen to your mind, and rest it out if your body demands it. Make time to reflect on your thoughts and listen to what you want from within. Taking responsibility for your thoughts and taking action is crucial than blaming others for your shortcomings. Blaming others is one of the easiest ways to oversee our challenges and the most difficult to overcome. Rise above and begin with being honest with yourself.

In the words of Pele, a Brazilian footballer, “Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.” In other words, success is an everyday work in progress and not a mere end goal.