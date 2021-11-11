Feeling Unfulfilled? Discover Your True Calling

Do you rush through most days?

Are you driven to succeed and impatient to accomplish each new goal?

Has life become about reaching your next destination, with no regard for the journey?

And at the end of the day, are you depleted and feeling dissatisfied?

As high-achieving women, we typically try to force or effort our way through each day in pursuit of “success.” Yet what is success? When did you last consider your own unique definition? If endeavoring for success is leaving you unfulfilled at the end of the day, it may be time to pause and look at your life.

Start paying attention to what’s missing. How can you experience greater satisfaction? Begin to notice what fills your soul. Start on the journey to discover your calling.

A calling is an inner urge or inspiration to make a unique contribution to others. Once you understand your calling, you can tap into your passion and discover your purpose in life. Recognizing your true calling gives your life greater fulfillment and a more clear path to follow.

Here are two simple actions you can take to interpret your true calling.

#1 – Cultivate Your Awareness

When you cultivate your awareness, you are nurturing your ability to be more aware. Notice your surroundings and your habits. What keeps drawing you in? What is it that you keep returning to? Don’t think about what your calling could be. Instead, pay attention to the things that maintain your interest and give you joy. Your awareness will point you in the direction of your calling.

Notice…

Conversations and human engagement When you connect with friends and family, what topics do you like to discuss? What subjects get you excited and engage you in deep conversation? The passion you have for these subjects is a clue.

Books What you choose to read most likely speaks to your soul in some way. Notice what you enjoy reading. Maybe it’s a certain novel genre, an inspirational blog, or humorous comic strip. Whatever it is you keep picking up to read, it is telling you something about yourself.

Social Media Are there posts that continuously appear on your feed? Pay attention to them and follow those pages, accounts, or podcasts that resonate with you. Digging deeper and engaging with them may open new doors to possibilities you haven’t yet considered.

TV Is there a program that you never miss? Acknowledge the shows that entertain you and maintain your interest. They can indicate something about your calling.



#2 – Explore Your Awareness

Now that you’ve begun to notice what keeps showing up and what sparks joy in your life, take the time to explore how you feel.

Notice these patterns and how you feel about them. Your journey to discovering your true calling has begun. Here are some questions to evoke greater clarity on your awareness…

3 Questions to evoke greater clarity

What about this subject brings you joy?

A subject that keeps drawing you in is giving you joy in some way. Whether it’s personal development, creative expression or a heartening tale, notice what you like about it. It might be something that’s missing from your current career and that might lead to a change in your perspective. For instance, if your career is leaving you unfulfilled, you could put your focus on a hobby or charitable cause that brings you joy.

2. What about it inspires you?

Inspiration can come from anywhere. Perhaps a person’s actions or an influential event. Notice whether the subject you’re engaging with is giving you inspiration. An unfulfilling career is most likely lacking in inspiration. See if you can use the inspiration you gain from this awareness and apply it to your work. For example, if you are inspired by a philanthropic cause, consider taking the initiative to propose a new company charitable program that you can oversee.

3. What immediate action can you take to feel this way all the time?

Engage with whatever comes into your awareness that inspires you and participate in other similar actions. For instance, your awareness may reveal a new hobby. By scheduling an hour in your week to pursue this, you’ll also have more balance in your life. The more experiences you have with what resonates with you, the more clarity you’ll gain. In time, you’ll find yourself on a path leading you towards your true calling.

Follow up with actions to live your awareness more deeply in your life…

Journal Write down the thoughts and feelings that are coming into your awareness. This will help you explore them.

Set new goals Set these new goals as they relate back to the subjects you’re becoming more aware of.

Create a vision board Create a board to visualize your passions. Seeing these goals on a board will help you manifest your goals into reality.



As you engage with what inspires you, determine how these things could bring more fulfillment to your days.

Discover greater fulfillment by recognizing your true calling. Engage with the things you experience regularly. Avoid expending energy on thinking about what would fulfill you and instead, cultivate your awareness of what shows up in your life. If you’re looking for more direction and wondering the best way to feel greater fulfillment quickly and easily, I recommend my upcoming online Success Without Sacrifice Experience.

The promise of this online event is for you to Master Your Energy, Get More Done In Less Time and Make Your Massive Impact In The World.

Make sure to click here now to register for this 3-day online event.

November 12th-14th (Friday – Sunday)

Join me for this dynamic and engaging 3-day event to:

Break free from the addiction to achievement and accomplishment to experience true fulfillment

Learn how to listen to your body, so you stop overriding and start honoring yourself (this is the key to not burning out)

Get pragmatic tools to shift your self-talk from negative to positive, so you increase your confidence and energy

Discover the mindset shifts you need to stop pushing and efforting, so you get more done in less time with greater ease

Tap into your inner power, passion, and purpose to uplevel your leadership and impact (personally and professionally)

Click here now to register for Success without Sacrifice Experience.

Find your true calling and live a life of fulfillment!