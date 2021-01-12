Feeling uneasy? Do a good deed Jan. 19.

Grief. Strife. Discord. Anxiety. Fear.

Who could have imagined that we would be here? “Unprecedented” became the word of 2020 with a pandemic, job loss, businesses closing, civil unrest, fires and floods, a contentious campaign for the U.S. presidency.

The new year began with a focus on “hope,” yet 2021 has begun with a deadly siege on our U.S. Capitol just last week.

And apparently, it’s not over.

While I’m a strong believer in the power of words, it is also true that actions can speak louder than words. The Activ Consulting Group has some suggestions to help you take action now to promote kinder, healthier communities—for yourself, for your neighbors, for your business.

On Monday, Jan. 19, individuals across our country will mark Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with a Day of Service. This occurs two days before the inauguration of a new president, amid reports of planned armed protests in all 50 states and again at the U.S. Capitol.

Any act of service you can do will make a difference—for you, for your community, for our collective peace of mind.

You can do something on your own. Or, engage your employees or co-workers in taking action and report back to each other to celebrate each person’s contribution. Promote the Day of Service among friends and family and connect via videoconference to discuss your experiences.

What actions can you take, staying safe in light of the ongoing pandemic?

1. Check out your favorite nonprofit organization and see what help they need at this time. Maybe you can help with phone calls or outreach to help raise funds.

2. Volunteer to help with food distribution sponsored by your local food bank.

3. Clean out your closet and donate warm clothes, coats, gloves, hats to a local shelter or other organization serving the homeless.

4. Make some phone calls to check on seniors whom you know but perhaps haven’t seen in some time. Ask if you can shop for food or sundries and safely deliver to their homes.

5. Mail notecards to local hospitals with words of encouragement, thanking health care professionals for their courage and dedication.

6. Mail notes of thanks — with gift cards for coffee or sandwiches — to first responders who serve your community.

7. Visit a beach or a park where you can safely pick up trash.

8. Donate blood.

Email us at [email protected]to share your ideas for good deeds you might do on this important Day of Service. Consider doing good deeds frequently throughout the new year.

Last but not least, do something kind for yourself. Take a moment to breathe. Meditate. Enjoy a hot bath. Go for a walk. Stop and smell the roses. Count your blessings.

In the darkest of days, we all have blessings to count. We count our clients among our blessings. Let me know if we can be of service to you. –Jane Brust