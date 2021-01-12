Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Feeling uneasy? Do a good deed Jan. 18.

In this time of uncertainty and unrest, a good deed on our national Day of Service can help.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Grief. Strife. Discord. Anxiety. Fear.

Who could have imagined that we would be here? “Unprecedented” became the word of 2020 with a pandemic, job loss, businesses closing, civil unrest, fires and floods, a contentious campaign for the U.S. presidency. 

The new year began with a focus on “hope,” yet 2021 has begun with a deadly siege on our U.S. Capitol just last week. 

And apparently, it’s not over.

While I’m a strong believer in the power of words, it is also true that actions can speak louder than words.  The Activ Consulting Group has some suggestions to help you take action now to promote kinder, healthier communities—for yourself, for your neighbors, for your business.

On Monday, Jan. 18, individuals across our country will mark Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with a Day of Service. This occurs two days before the inauguration of a new president, amid reports of planned armed protests in all 50 states and again at the U.S. Capitol.

Any act of service you can do will make a difference—for you, for your community, for our collective peace of mind. 

You can do something on your own. Or, engage your employees or co-workers in taking action and report back to each other to celebrate each person’s contribution. Promote the Day of Service among friends and family and connect via videoconference to discuss your experiences. 

What actions can you take, staying safe in light of the ongoing pandemic? 

1.    Check out your favorite nonprofit organization and see what help they need at this time. Maybe you can help with phone calls or outreach to help raise funds.

2.    Volunteer to help with food distribution sponsored by your local food bank. 

3.    Clean out your closet and donate warm clothes, coats, gloves, hats to a local shelter or other organization serving the homeless.

4.    Make some phone calls to check on seniors whom you know but perhaps haven’t seen in some time. Ask if you can shop for food or sundries and safely deliver to their homes.

5.    Mail notecards to local hospitals with words of encouragement, thanking health care professionals for their courage and dedication. 

6.    Mail notes of thanks — with gift cards for coffee or sandwiches — to first responders who serve your community.

7.    Visit a beach or a park where you can safely pick up trash. 

8.    Donate blood.

Email us at [email protected]to share your ideas for good deeds you might do on this important Day of Service. Consider doing good deeds frequently throughout the new year.

Last but not least, do something kind for yourself.  Take a moment to breathe. Meditate. Enjoy a hot bath. Go for a walk. Stop and smell the roses. Count your blessings.

In the darkest of days, we all have blessings to count. We count our clients among our blessings. Let me know if we can be of service to you. –Jane Brust

    Jane Brust, Marketing and Communications Strategist at The Activ Consulting Group

    Jane Brust is a seasoned marketing and communications strategist now leading her own consulting firm. She works with individuals, businesses large and small and non-profit organizations on developing key messages and promoting those in digital and print media, through events and much more. Contact: [email protected]

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Fizkes/ Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    How to Talk to Your Kids About What’s Happening in America Right Now

    by Esther Wojcicki
    Wisdom//

    Meet A Fierce and Fearless Activist Ready To Take on Donald Trump!

    by J.D. Myall
    Community//

    Channel Your Goodness as a Spiritual Practice

    by Deva Joy Gouss

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.