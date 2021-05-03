Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Feeling Underappreciated at Work? Read These 3 Steps!

If you’re happy in your role, paid reasonably well but feel there's a lack of recognition for the goals that you’re kicking, here are a few steps that you can take to make some real changes happen.

Even if we love a job, working without recognition can leave us feeling disengaged and lowers our self-esteem. Contributing to a vision that doesn’t feel like it includes you is discouraging at best. At worst, it’s a reason to quit your job and find a role with a company that values you. 

If you’ve put in the hours, smashed out your KPIs and all you’re getting is crickets, it could be a sign that it’s time to look for a new job opportunity. In the current job market, where job boards are full of new roles, there’s no reason for skilled talent to stay at a job that’s not fulfilling or rewarding. 

Communicate

Even if it’s obvious that your manager’s recognition doesn’t match your effort, that doesn’t mean they’re snubbing you on purpose. Managing can stretch a person thin. Pre-COVID, if you felt neglected at work, you weren’t alone. Managers are busy, and in the era of remote workers, when our interactions are centred on screens, it’s no easier to lead a team effectively.

Your manager is not a mind reader.  Instead of stewing, let them know how you’re feeling. Suggest a 1:1 coffee catch up?  In fact, schedule weekly 15 min WIPs. 

Ask for regular, constructive feedback ­­­– F2F, over email or via surveys sent to your manager. Whatever works!

Get a plan together

If a conversation or a weekly WIP isn’t enough to resolve the issue, take a step back and work on Plan B. What do you need from your workplace? What’s missing? Do you feel visible enough within your company? Are you clear on what you need to do to work towards a promotion?

Sit down with your manager and discuss your career goals. If you are feeling underappreciated, or like your efforts are ignored, what steps can you both take to remedy the situation? A plan will make it clear when and where things need to change and might prompt positive shifts that you hadn’t considered?  Do you want recognition from your immediate manager or from other senior staff as well? What can your manager do to boost your visibility in your company? What actions can you both take that will give you the confidence others see your work and recognize your effort?

Consider what you are ultimately after: feedback? A pay increase? A promotion? New title? More autonomy on projects? Bigger clients/budgets? Recognition comes in different forms, and it’s important to figure out what matters to YOU.

Moving On

With or without those WIPs, though, things may stay the same. We can sit on our hands, waiting for others to change all we want, but if you’re not seeing a difference, it’s time to take your talents elsewhere.

Create a timeline with your manager. Give them a firm date and make it clear what you need from them by then. If, after a couple of months, that sense of invisibility isn’t changing, it’s time your job title did. No manager is important enough to ignore the people who work for them, and your work deserves to be noticed. In today’s job market, talent has all the power, and if you feel neglected at your current company, now’s the time to make your move.

    Anna O'Dea, Recruitment Expert | Speaker | x 3 LinkedIn Global Top Voice 2016-2018 | Founder Agency Iceberg Recruitment & #LeadingLadies at Agency Iceberg Recruitment

    Recruitment expert Anna O’Dea is Founder and Managing Director of Agency Iceberg, one of Melbourne’s fastest growing recruitment companies exclusively for digital, marketing, communications, PR, digital, experiential and advertising roles. Anna has placed thousands of employees in Australia’s most prestigious workplaces, working with award-winning creative teams, brands, and global and independent agencies.

    In 2016, Anna launched the #LeadingLadies interview series that profiles C-Suite and Founder level professionals and their challenging career journeys, to empower men and women to create better change in their lives and careers. No topic is off limits, Anna covers bullying, burnout and the pay gap to start-up success, mentorship, career longevity and women negotiating equity in the business they work in.

    An expert on workplace issues, Anna is a public speaker and is regularly quoted by media as an authority on workplace culture, diversity and inclusion, equal opportunity, and is an anti-bullying and LGBTQI advocate.

    Anna launched the ‘Negotiate Your Worth’ series in 2016, which gives employees the tools to improve their negotiation skills, and holds regular #LeadingLadies events, giving the public access to the inspirational women in her network. Anna is also a judge for B&T’s ‘Women in Media’ and ‘30 Under 30’ Awards.

    Anna was awarded a LinkedIn Global Top Voice in 2016, 2017 and 2018 for the topical content she produces and the #LeadingLadies interview series. In 2018 Anna was nominated for the Optus MyBusiness Awards, "Businesswoman of the Year" Award.

