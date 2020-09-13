Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Feeling Under-Motivated? 3 Antidotes from a Type A Software Developer

When you're just not feeling the drive to excel at work, try these suggestions to give yourself a hit of motivation

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
woman sits on floor on laptop in background with dog sleeping in foregroudn

In the days and weeks that follow a period of burn out, there is a common sense of detachment from work that I have started referring to as ‘under-motivation’. It has the same relationship to ‘unmotivated’ as underpaid has to unpaid: it exists to an extent, but is not sufficient. I have found that this is frequently the case in the world of software engineering.

There are still various incentives to feel motivated. Money, of course, but also the feeling of ownership and pride in the results, and the gratifying sensation of getting something right – it’s that quick dopamine hit that many developers feel and gets them hooked on programming. But when those all fail, and I find myself avoiding forward motion on work based tasks, I turn to these three tricks to try and light a match to my motivation:

  • Organize your task list. When under-motivation strikes, it leaves its victim robbed of the desire to make meaningful progress on their current set of tasks. In the face of a mental roadblock, consider instead viewing the present responsibilities from a bird’s eye view, or like an architect observing a blueprint. Simply creating a sense of structure and control around the things that need to be done can open up a new and potentially easier path forward. It could also serve as a productive step to organize before taking a break, and setting the person up for success when they return to it.
  • Switch tasks for freshness. In my role as a developer and a manager, the majority of my tasks revolve around writing, reviewing and thinking about code. This is my preferred career path, but at times it gets tedious and I feel my attention start to wander and resist being drawn back in. These instances are a quality opportunity for me to flex a different muscle, such as writing, or spending some time practicing my management skills. Giving my brain a break from the complexity and occasional dryness of programming is frequently the change it needs to then tackle my to-do list with vigor.
  • Make it personal. One potential pitfall of a job that can demand near constant screen time is forgetting or undervaluing the personal connections that the role entails. For me, days spent under headphones, staring at words, my flow in rhythm with only keystrokes, mean a pileup of requests from various sources that become more and more burdensome the longer I let them sit. Frequently, the best anecdote for this inertia is a quick reminder that the person on the other end of the request is a co-worker, business associate, or even a friend. By refocusing the task at hand from a faceless ask of tedium to an investment in a relationship with another person, I find a new eagerness to help out, or simply to do a better job of being a fellow human employee.

kelly sitting on a bench in Boston

Kelly Anlas, Dev Manager at Clearpool Group

Kelly is a dev manager, a mentor, and an avid networker and connector. She spends her non-working hours volunteering with young womxn in tech, hosting meetups through WWCode NYC, and coordinating group watches of operas and musicals.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Abdullatif Omar / EyeEm / Getty Images
Well-Being//

4 Reasons Good Employees Lose Their Motivation

by Richard E. Clark, Bror Saxberg
Image via Getty
Work Smarter//

6 Tips for Staying on Task When You’re Feeling Unmotivated

by VINA
tomertu/Shutterstock
Well-Being//

The Science Behind How Rewards Are Actually De-motivating

by Julia Egan

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.