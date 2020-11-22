Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Feeling Trapped

Many people feel trapped by their circumstances. Stuck in an unhappy position in life and at a loss how to move forward. The rules that govern our lives are largely our own construction. So, if your life is not exactly where you want it to be, then maybe it's time to consider making changes, consider your options and explore new opportunities.

Many people are unhappy or dissatisfied with their lives.  They feel stuck in a life they don’t want.  Often this can be easily remedied by simply trying something new.  

However, when it becomes a persistent problem, then maybe it’s a signal to take a serious look at your life.  If you feel overwhelmed or under appreciated, then the most important thing to do is figure out what you want.

Have you perhaps forgotten your own dreams and ambitions along the way, too busy putting the needs of other first.  No one is going to save you from your own decisions, so you need to accept responsibility for your choices and actions. 

Instead of bemoaning how horrible your life is, start to take positive action to improve your own position.  

Getting Your Life On Track

There are many different paths to a happy, successful life that there isn’t really a good reason to not strive for something better.  This could be your opportunity to examine your priorities from a different perspective.

Sometimes we feel trapped because we don’t see the positive in our situation.  Make a list of pros and cons to help give yourself complete clarity. 

While it is important to be patient when you’re trying to get the things you actually want in life, it’s also important to be proactive – making a good list can be a great place to start.  

Sometimes we feel trapped because we don’t have enough money to live the life we want.  Taking some form of practical action will help you to believe you can start to change things. 

So make a plan,  find a new role or start to earn extra money with a side hustle.  Learn to budget to grow your savings pot.  Maybe work from home one day a week. 

All these small positive actions can be the first step into giving yourself options for change. So ask yourself what can you do now to get your finances on the right track.  Any action you take can help to make your financial goals a reality

Making Small Adjustments

Big changes can be difficult, so make relatively minor adjustments at first.  It will be easier to help you cope as your life changes direction.  Developing personal empowerment usually involves making some fundamental changes in life, which granted is not always easy, but it’s definitely worth the effort.

If you’re responsible for holding yourself back through lack of confidence in your own abilities, then take some time to evolve and grow. Think about your values and the direction you would like your life to go in.

Read a self-help book to learn from other peoples experiences. Develop new skills, maybe try taking a course.  As human beings, we are forever changing and evolving.  Perhaps you’ve just outgrown your old life.  Building on positive qualities will help to increase your level of life satisfaction. 

One reason we remain stuck is that we’re scared of the unknown – embrace the feeling and see it as excitement for something new.  The possibilities are endless for those who are committed to their goals.  In order to feel the way you want to feel in life, you have to build your courage and don’t let the fear of failure hold you back.

