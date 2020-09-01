Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Feeling Stressed Today?

Three Mindful Hacks to Release Stress

3 Mindfulness Hacks to Release Your Stress

When you don’t have the time for a lounging dinner out or a yoga class across town, try this:

  • Repeat the affirmation, “I am in THIS moment.” Say it aloud or to yourself throughout your day. Stress is often amplified when your mind lingers on the unknown future. Using this affirmation serves to keep in you in the present moment and alleviate the anxiety resulting from fear of uncertainty.
  • If you’re feeling a flush of adrenaline or cortisol from stress, take a moment in the closet, car, or bathroom and do 10 full, deep belly-breaths. Oxygenating your brain is a fantastic way to center your attention and calm your nervous system.
  • Find your favorite comedian, old movie, or blooper reel from your favorite sit-com and enjoy at least 15 minutes. This will allow release happy chemicals and endorphins to counter all the toxic stress flooding your system.

Amber Trueblood, LMFT, Author of Stretch Marks and Host of The Stretch Marks Podcast

Amber Trueblood is an author, retreat-host, and the mother of four sons. She’s an unapologetic bibliophile, having devoured over 250 books on behavior, management, systems, parenting, meditation, and self-development. Her expertise, experience, compassion, and humor result in a unique combination of entertainment and effectiveness with her clients. Interestingly, Amber wrote Stretch Marks, her debut book, while on a Broadway Tour with her husband and four sons, traversing over 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Amber is most passionate about providing mothers simple and realistic tools to guide them toward a happier, calmer parenting life. Her unique approach includes helping clients clarify their values and priorities, then showing them how to use that knowledge to make better discipline decisions, relieve mom-guilt, reduce self-judgment, and become a truly enlightened parent.

www.ambertrueblood.com

Buy Amber's Book on Amazon

