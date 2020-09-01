Feeling Stressed Today?

3 Mindfulness Hacks to Release Your Stress

When you don’t have the time for a lounging dinner out or a yoga class across town, try this:

Repeat the affirmation, “I am in THIS moment.” Say it aloud or to yourself throughout your day. Stress is often amplified when your mind lingers on the unknown future. Using this affirmation serves to keep in you in the present moment and alleviate the anxiety resulting from fear of uncertainty.

If you’re feeling a flush of adrenaline or cortisol from stress, take a moment in the closet, car, or bathroom and do 10 full, deep belly-breaths. Oxygenating your brain is a fantastic way to center your attention and calm your nervous system.