Feeling Seen

A thoughtful, meaningful, and smile making gift was just what I needed during the several months of great distress.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
I work alongside therapists and practitioners who do some incredible work to help their patients every day. It’s an honor to bear witness to it. They also have an incredibly giving heart, and care for each of the people they work alongside.

Last year was a very difficult year for me, due to family health scares. The toll it took on my mental health was evident to my colleagues at work.

To show their support, my coworkers got together and created a joy jar for me. A joy jar is a jar full of quotes, and kind words that loved ones put in a jar for the person to read when they are feeling sad. It not only made me feel hopeful for brighter days ahead, but it showed me just how much they cared and valued my contribution to their work. Each quote and kind word was very personalized to me. It made me feel very seen during a time where I felt very alone with my hard feelings.

Kindness and thoughtfulness towards others goes such a long way. This act provided me with hope that there would be better days to come.

    Sarah Rudman, Operations Manager at Lifestance Health

    I graduated with a psychology major from Wheelock College in Boston back in 2013. I have worked for over 6 years in the outpatient mental healthcare industry, and know I want to help organizations with self care and burnout. Currently, I’m working at an outpatient mental health company helping to manage the day to day operations.  Eventually, I would like to start my own business helping organizations work with their employees, preventing burnout and helping to implement wellness programs and promote self care. In my spare time, I spend time with loved ones, practice yoga, meditation, and play piano.

