Feeling Overwhelmed?

Just do the next right thing

By

Life can feel incredibly overwhelming at times. So many unexpected situations happen that are out of our control. You may feel defeated while enduring these hardships and want to completely give up. But there are better ways of dealing with life, on life’s terms.
As humans we all have emotions. But the fear of being judged or rejected for expressing them makes it impossible to be vulnerable in the first place. We spend countless hours trying to think of a way to avoid emotional pain and discomfort but even that can cause more harm than good in the long term. The truth is, we can’t control anything except how we react to what life hands us. Easy to say-harder to do, right?
Before we learn healthier ways to cope and self soothe, we need to know the step in between the hardship and destructively acting out. There is that brief moment in between the distressing or triggering situation and the impulsive emotional reaction where you can interrupt and redirect the cycle. (Insert deep belly breathing right there). What the 12 step program teaches, is that when struggles arise, #1 do no harm (to yourself or others) and #2 do the next right thing. Even if that next right thing, is one breathe followed by another until you feel peace take over.
When it comes to recovery and healing in general, the emotional relapse happens before the physical. The time in between the emotional response and the physical behavior will expand as you learn to depend on your breath for the pause. You will be able to slow down and become more conscious of your self and choices. (This is where meditation comes in handy).  Allow yourself to wonder what your next right action would be. Call a safe friend, go for a walk, write in a journal, ask yourself how you’re feeling and where you feel this in your body. Sit with that for a while until you can decide your next right step to take. That next move will either bring you closer to sanity or keep you further from it. Be wise, be safe and reach out to someone safe if you ever need support. Resources are always available.

    Samantha Malfitano

    Mother, lover, friend & passionate human.  Dedicated to uplifting humanity for the greater good.   Creating a positive impact through acts of kindness & inspiring hope through peace, faith & love.  My life's work as a holistic life coach, spiritual psychotherapist for teens & young adult mental health, psychology instructor & mindfulness/meditation teacher allows me the honor of serving those who are in a journey of self discovery. To witness people coming home to themselves is one of the greatest miracles of all time. 

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

