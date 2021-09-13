Feeling overwhelmed? 6 signs it’s time to hire an assistant

You have phone messages you haven’t returned, your email inbox is full, you have a stack of untouched paperwork on your desk, and your time is in more demand than ever. What are all of these signs of? Your first thought may be business growth, and while that’s true, they are also signs that you are too busy.

How can an Executive Assistant add Value?

We’ve all heard that executive assistants can be a secret weapon for executives, but before your hire, you might be asking yourself how. Rock star executive assistants are invaluable resources that add value to executives by:

Improving work/life balance by handling tasks executives don’t have time for

Being a gatekeeper for the executive to ensure information is delivered at the right time

They can build a company culture

Project management and information gathering

Ensuring the office stays organized

They are proficient in problem solving and idea creation

And more!

6 Signs it’s Time to Hire an Executive Assistant

It’s no lie that executives are busy. They often have more tasks than they have time for, and having an overloaded to-do list can lead to overwhelm and burnout. So if you resonate with any (or all) of these signs, it is time to consider hiring an executive assistant.

You Have Turned Away New Business

You started your business with the dream that it would grow and prosper, but when you have too much to do, taking on a new client can be overwhelming. If you have said no to a new opportunity, it is time to hire an executive assistant.

With proper delegation, executive assistants will take tasks off of your plate so that you can focus on business growth.

You Can’t do it All

When you started your business, you may have been doing it all because you had no other choice, but as your business grows, your team should too. Executives often waste a lot of time working on projects and tasks that aren’t in their skillset.

Hiring an executive assistant can bring a whole new set of skills to your team. So, before you decide to hire, take time to determine what tasks you need the most help with. Then, find an assistant with those skills, and delegate those tasks that aren’t in your skillset.

Your Days Lack Structure

Are you late to meetings or forgetting to follow up with potential clients? Are you missing deadlines or forgetting about projects altogether? Losing track of your days can be detrimental to business growth.

When you have multiple things on your plate, it’s easy to lose track of time. But, when you have an executive assistant on your team, you’re day won’t easily getaway.

When your assistant starts working for you, give them control of your calendar. They will be able to structure your day and set reminders in a way that works best for you.

You Work More Than 10 Hours a Day

In movies, executives are often portrayed as workaholics that spend all day and night in the office. And even though these shows may leave you thinking it is normal for an executive to work this much if they want to have a successful business, we’re here to tell you it’s not.

When most of your time is spent working, you’re heading down a path that leads to burnout. Hiring an executive assistant can help you reclaim your time and get more done. Think of an EA as the second set of hands you’ve been dreaming of, and start delegating. You’ll quickly notice you’re getting more done without sacrificing more time.

You are Unorganized

Having stacks of paperwork on your desk will make it difficult to find the important document you need for the meeting that starts in five minutes. Not only that but an unorganized office and workflow can lead to a lot of wasted time. And as an executive, we know that time is of the essence.

When you hire an executive assistant, you quickly learn what being organized feels like. EAs are trained to create and maintain organization systems in office spaces. With this one skill, you will find that you will never be late to a meeting again because you weren’t prepared. That sounds great, doesn’t it?

Your Personal Life Changes

Things can happen at any given time that requires more focus on home than business. When this happens, you may find yourself stressed out trying to find a work/life balance that works for your new situation.

Having an executive assistant on your team can make you feel more confident during your time away. Since they work closely with you, they are able to handle more tasks than you expect, speak on your behalf, lead meetings, and more.

Personal life changes can also lead to needing more support at home. Hiring a personal assistant can lessen the burden of household tasks. Personal assistants handle tasks like grocery shopping, meal preparation, laundry, light tidying, errand running, dog walking, and more.