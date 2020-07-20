Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Feeling Lucky

Hunting 4-leaf clovers during COVID

By
4-leaf clover hunting during COVID
4-leaf clover hunting during COVID

One of my earliest memories is grazing around the front yard, head down, eating a dill pickle about the size of my head, looking for 4-leaf clovers.  I’d get sad when dad mowed the “grass” because that meant a 3-week hiatus for me. 

I have been 4-leaf clover hunting my entire walking life.  It’s my thing.  I’m kind of famous for it.  My friends and family have at least one yellowed 4-leaf clover from me stashed in a book or a drawer or a wallet somewhere.  I mail clovers in thank you notes, leave them on doorsteps. In grad school sans money, I would hunt for 4-leaf clovers to give as gifts. The clovers were free and always sparked joy.  Still do.  “Ah, no way, that’s so cool!  Thanks.”

Fast forward to COVID-19.  It’s been a bumper 4-leaf clover season for me, despite the odds still being 1 in 10,000 to spot one.  Neighbors don’t seem to be mowing as frequently, so I have fields of opportunity.  I keep one foot on the curb at all times and lean in to pluck, so it’s only half a trespass, technically.  And 4-leaf clover hunting is a sport best done outdoors and alone–again, perfect for COVID-19.  And I continue to possess an uncanny ability to find them, which is fun, although it comes with no career benefits whatsoever.

The four leaves are said to stand for Faith, Hope, Love and Luck.  We all need more of each of these right now, so I am going to keep grazing. But not with a pickle anymore because that’s just weird.

headshot

Donna Peters, Career Coach & Podcast Host at The Me-Suite

Donna Peters, a retired Accenture Management Consulting Partner, is founder of The Me-Suite.  The Me-Suite provides career coaching and leadership development services to executives and next-generation leaders who strive to be both career-oriented and life-minded.  We help people lead their lives with more purpose, planning and power--like C-Suites lead the companies we most admire. The Me-Suite advises on personal development, business coaching and organizational effectiveness topics through one-on-one coaching, speaking, academia and workshops.  Listen to The Me-Suite podcast (available wherever you get your podcasts) for C-Suite and next-gen leader interviews on how to build a Me-Suite mindset.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

WHAT I DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT SYMBOLS AND SHOULD HAVE

by Janel Dyan
Community//

Inked

by Catherine Palmer
Work Smarter//

Why Office Rituals Matter

by Vered Zimmerman

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.