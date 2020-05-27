Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Feeling Leads to Healing

Feel through it. There will always be more to heal.

By
Photo by Kristopher Roller on Unsplash
Photo by Kristopher Roller on Unsplash

Are you concerned more about creating extraordinary impact and making a massive difference in the world…

Or nurturing relationships with, and the feelings, emotions, and judgments of those who were never aligned with you to begin with?

I’ve spent too much time on the latter and I’ve held myself back.

I can honestly say that I’ve tried to manage impact and the judgment of others, and effectively did neither well.

Today I’m feeling all the emotions around wanting to be wanted more than I want to create impact. More has been revealed to me, and I feel emotional rawness.

Feeling is the secret sauce.

Because I feel the deep thorn of the fear of rejection, abandonment, and neglect…

I get to heal more of those painful aspects within myself…

And there’s always more.

Impact and making a difference matters more to me, but I tried to walk the line to be wanted.

That’s the little, hurt boy inside trying to not be abandoned or neglected any longer.

That little boy is safe and loved, even when he doesn’t feel so safe and loved.

Feeling is the secret. I get to feel it to heal it.

Discomfort is growth.

I’m resolved to increase impact and the difference I make…

And the feelings, emotions, and judgment of others are theirs…

Not mine.

Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

Mike leads the Awakened Alpha Membership community, a gathering of leaders who wish to live an impactful life and achieve exceptional personal and financial results. He also leads the Awakened Alpha Mastermind group of spiritual business owners who want to multiply their business while helping each other grow and achieve higher levels of success in all areas of life.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Parenting with love begins with taking responsibility for your own healing

by Melissa Valle
Community//

“I would invite everyone to step outdoors and practice Presence in nature.” With Beau Henderson & Rev. Connie L. Habash

by Beau Henderson
Carmen Martínez Torrón/Getty Images
Wisdom//

The Unpredictability Of Grief: 4 Things You Should Know

by Her Agenda

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.