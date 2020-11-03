Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Feeling Heartbreak?

Social Distancing May Be the Root Cause

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Have pandemic related stressors been elevating your anxiety and causing feelings of isolation? You’re not alone. From fear of catching the COVID-19 virus to missing important activities and milestones due to social distancing, many of us may have felt the effects of heartbreak, which is something that concerns me greatly as a cardiologist and trained psychotherapist. Social distancing impacts both our emotional health and physical health, and I believe it has contributed to a “silent pandemic” of heartbreak that can be a real problem if left unchecked.

Here’s What You Can Do About It

While there’s no magic solution that can remove all of the pandemic induced stress and heartache we may be feeling during this time, there are certain practices you can integrate into your daily routine to safely manage stress and regain some of those feelings that human interactions give us.

  1. Breathe Deeply

Breathing is related to laughing and crying which frees up an overcharged sympathetic nervous system, supports heart rate variability and has an overall calming effect on your mood. One of my favorite techniques is alternate nostril breathing. You begin by taking a deep breath in and out through your nose. Next, use your right thumb to close your right nostril and inhale slowly through your left nostril. Then, close both nostrils and hold your breath for a moment. Now, open your right nostril and breathe out slowly. Repeat the same exercise with your left nostril, and alternate between both nostrils to destress.

2. Virtually Connect

Although we may not be able to connect in-person, we can connect with family and friends virtually. I refer to it as connecting at the “heart level.” Zoom, Skype, FaceTime, WhatsApp and other similar applications have made it much easier to keep up in touch, and one of the positive reframes to take away from the coronavirus is how technology is working to bring us closer together. Many people are hosting virtual games nights with friends, talent shows with the children and family dinners.

3. Get in Gear

Do you want a powerful mood boost? Exercise will offer just that! When you exercise, it releases stress from your muscles, reduces your levels of cortisol (a.k.a. the “stress hormone”) and boosts your levels of feel-good endorphins. Some studies have shown that aerobic exercise is a quicker mood elevator than an antidepressant.

4. Ground Yourself… Literally

Take a step outside and be one with the Earth – its surface contains free electrons that are continually replenished through solar radiation and lightning strikes. Your body naturally absorbs those particles when you make physical contact with the ground, helping to keep your body’s innate electrical circuitry properly balanced. This helps to lower stress and increase calmness in the body by moderating heart rate variability, nervous system activity and stress hormone secretion. Grounding also helps to promote normal blood pressure, so if conditions allow, just stand outside walk barefoot. If you aren’t able to get outside, “get back to nature” with yourself by practicing deep breathing, meditation, yoga, Qigong or Tai Chi. These practices not only lower stress levels in the body but also allow you to cope more easily with daily stressors that you confront throughout the day.

5. Supplement With Ashwagandha

This nutrient is part of a group of herbs called adaptogens that help your body adapt to stress and stabilize its stress feedback loop, so it releases less cortisol. I’ve been taking it myself for more than 20 years, and it has made an enormous difference in my stress levels. Participants in a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study saw a reduction in their serum cortisol levels, anxiousness, fatigue and irritability brought on by stress within two months of using Sensoril Ashwagandha. Participants also experienced an improvement in sleep quality, physical mobility, mood and concentration, all of which can positively impact emotional well-being and heart health – a big reason as to why I added it to my Omega Q Plus ULTRA supplement formula, in addition to other top-recommended nutrients to support your heart and overall health.

6. Eliminate Sugary Foods

Rather than stress eating cookies, cakes and other sugary treats this holiday, try opting for foods with DHA omega-3 fatty acids. This nutrient is a powerful mood-booster that builds receptors for the “feel-good hormone” serotonin, and it can be found in foods like wild-caught salmon, flaxseeds, nuts and DHA-fortified eggs. If you really need a treat, give dark chocolate a try – it contains a mood-boosting biochemical called phenylethylamine, which is the same chemical that causes the euphoric feeling we have when we are in love.

Better times are right around the bend, but for now, if we take this time to integrate some additional self-care habits that make us more conscious about our physical and mental health, we’ll come out of this pandemic even better than before.

    Dr. Stephen Sinatra, Cardiologist at Healthy Directions

    Dr. Stephen Sinatra is one of the most highly respected and sought-after cardiologists whose integrative approach to treating cardiovascular disease has revitalized patients with even the most advanced forms of illness. He has more than 40 years of clinical practice, research and study, starting his career as an attending physician at Manchester Memorial Hospital in Connecticut. He is known as one of America’s top integrative cardiologists, combining conventional medical treatments for heart disease with complementary nutritional, anti-aging and psychological therapies. He is an author, speaker and adviser for the research and development of nutritional supplements with Healthy Directions. Sinatra is a best-selling author of more than a dozen books, including, “Heartbreak and Heart Disease,” “The Great Cholesterol Myth,” “Reversing Heart Disease Now “Heart Sense for Women,” “The Sinatra Solution” and “Metabolic Cardiology.”

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Are You Struggling With Mental Health During the COVID-19 Pandemic? Try This.

    by Sophia L. Thomas
    Ram Duriseti
    Community//

    Dealing with stress during the pandemic by Ram Duriseti

    by Ram Duriseti
    Community//

    Employees: How to Manage Job Stress and Build Resilience during the COVID-19 Pandemic

    by Adi Am

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.