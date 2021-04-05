Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Feeling & Function: 4 Brain Chemicals Simplified

Retraining Your Brain For Success (series)

Ah, that feeling of happiness, like driving along the coast on a warm summer day, top down in a convertible, hair flowing back, your favorite music playing, and your best friend next to you. No worries, no challenges, no problems.

That feeling is the release of dopamine in the brain. Alongside of this chemical, that scenario above can release serotonin, glutamate, and norepinephrine (adrenaline). Our brain contains more chemicals than those, however these specific four play an essential role for how we feel and operate daily.

Chemical Breakdown

Let’s breakdown these four chemicals in a simple, easy to understand manner so we can assume control of them, which is crucial to creating sustainable success.

Dopamine: Controls behaviors and emotions. It is associated with the part of our brain that affects pleasure and reward.

Serotonin: Controls sleep and depression. It is associated with our moods.

Glutamate: Controls development, cognition, and learning. It is associated with how we remember (memory).

Norepinephrine (Adrenaline): Controls our stress response. It is associated with our “fight or flight” responses. 

This simple understanding is the framework for how we can use these chemical to train our brain for sustainable success. 

Brain Retrain

Now that we have a simple understanding, lets unpack how we can use these chemicals to create new patterns and habits daily to capitalize on these important chemicals.  

We know that Dopamine is released when we are rewarded or feel pleasure (happiness). This one is easy to create. Plan a way to reward yourself daily for completing a project, meeting a deadline, or accomplishing a needed task. Once completed and the reward follows (maybe a nap, perhaps a bowl of ice cream) dopamine is released and the brain remembers that. Soon when you finish a task the reward will be the completion not anything physical therefore the brain will release dopamine and elate you even before you reward yourself.

This happens too with happiness, especially when people listen to music. I have certain styles I like to listen to when I am completing different tasks, and merely knowing that the music is coming puts me in a happy mood, ready to tackle it.

One of the greatest ways we can increase our success is by increasing Serotonin levels by taking a serious look at our sleep patterns. The better (and more) sleep we get the less depression we will feel, and the more focus we will have during our waking hours. I think as entrepreneurs we all struggle with this from time to time. Being aware of sleep patterns, especially is we sleep less than 7 hours a night can increase serotonin.

Have you ever thought to yourself ‘I wish I could remember what I was thinking…” throughout the day? Knowing how we learn best, whether listening, writing, seeing, or doing and spending as much time leaning in what suits us best will increase glutamate release. Also, learning in the manner that best suits us increases the other three chemicals too.

Finally, when we are motivated and excited to do something, norepinephrine is released. Finding ways to get excited about what we are doing increases the release. Certainly, this chemical also becomes affected when we have challenges, yet reframing the mindset of those challenges can also restructure how adrenaline is released.

Let’s Get To It

Take inventory of a ‘normal’ day in your life. At the end of that day look at how your body used (or didn’t use) these chemicals. Now you will have a baseline to grow from. Leave a comment below with some of your ‘a-ha’ moments.

Lori McNeil, High Performance Business Coach at Lori McNeil International

International Educator, Speaker, and Business Coach, Lori focuses on the missing foundational tools organizations need for long-term success. Experienced in public and private sectors, Lori helps new businesses grow and established companies re-strategize.  She has successfully grown grassroots programs from zero to millions which lead to National recognition by U.S. Senator, Gordon Smith. Lori is also a Curriculum Designer, a retired Business Professor, and has helped grow countless organizations organically (including her own International company that includes Legacy Builders, Media Secrets, and Driven Mastery -- all brands that assist Entrepreneurs to build a true, long - lasting purpose). Lori has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS,  FOX, & 500 various media outlets in the recent months. She has authored several books; most recently co-authoring a Best-Selling book with Kevin Harrington, the original Shark of the hit TV show, Shark Tank and Pioneer of "As seen on TV." Lori works with organizations globally to support literacy, cancer research, young entrepreneurship, and military support programs. She was an invited guest at the National Celebration of Reading in Washington D.C where she  helped raise over Three (3) Million Dollars for Literacy and was recently awarded the Lifetime Presidential Service Award for her long-term success in working with communities Nationally. Most recently, Lori was selected as one of the official speakers for the Think & Grow Rich World Tour speaking globally over the next two years.

