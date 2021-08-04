Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Feeling Frazzled? Get Grounded

Learning to let energy flow through you can help protect you from feeling burned out and help you be more productive, too.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo by &lt;a href=&quot;https://unsplash.com/@elidefaria?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText&quot;&gt;Eli DeFaria&lt;/a&gt; on &lt;a href=&quot;https://unsplash.com/s/photos/breath?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText&quot;&gt;Unsplash&lt;/a&gt;
Photo by Eli DeFaria on Unsplash

Do you run around looking for your phone while you are talking on it? Do people seem to move slower than you but get more done? Are you in a constant frantic rush and wish you could just chill? If this sounds like you, you need to get grounded.

Energetic grounding is similar to the principle of grounding a building with a lightning rod. The rod goes into the ground and connects with metal parts of the building. When lightning strikes, the electricity goes into the ground, rather than damaging the building, electronics, or people inside.

A lightning rod takes a powerful force and directs it into the earth to prevent harm. That’s what grounding can do for you in the midst of all the emotional energy swirling around you on any given day.

When we aren’t grounded, all the things large and small that life throws at us are like lightning hitting an ungrounded building. The experiences fry and frazzle us, and may prompt us to react in ways that we regret.

If you aren’t grounded, you are like a tree without roots. How well would the trunk stand up in strong wind if it wasn’t rooted in the ground? Not well.

By learning to ground, you can withstand the winds of life much better while maintaining a level head and be more productive. You can become one of those seemingly slow-moving people who get a lot done. Sound good? Try these exercises:

Grounding your roots

Ask yourself: “Do I feel grounded right now? Am I calm or nervous? Am I overthinking things or is my mind clear?” Observe how you feel overall and assign a number from 1-10 in your mind, with 1 being ungrounded and 10 being very grounded.

Use your intuition and envision roots coming out of the bottoms of your feet.

How far in the ground are they? What color are they? Are they bright and looking healthy? If they are fairly shallow, envision pushing them further into the ground. Focus on them going deeper instead of just spreading out. How do you feel?

Grounded root breathing

First, perform the technique above and get your roots into the ground.

Next, take a deep belly breath through your nose and breathe up through your roots.

Hold it for about eight seconds.

Feel the energy coming into your body and calming you down.

Now breathe the nervous energy out through your mouth.

Repeat this a few times until you feel calm and your thinking is more clear and rational.

Really observe how you feel before and after these techniques. To retrain yourself to be grounded, it’s best to practice these exercises first thing in the morning, at night before bed (it helps you sleep), and during the day when you feel yourself holding your breath or running around frantically.

Like anything else, being grounded is a habit. By doing this every day, over time you will inherently be more chill while getting more done and commanding your presence in the world.

    Amanda Hainline, Emotional freedom mentor, intuitive healer, and author at Amanda Hainline.com

    Amanda Hainline is an emotional freedom mentor, intuitive healer, and author of the upcoming book “Feel Better in Five Minutes — An Empowering Guide to Gain Control Over Your Emotions.” She helps people find freedom from anxiety, depression and stress through energy healing. Learn more at amandahainline.com.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    A Psychologist Shares 'Grounding' Exercises That Can Help Prevent Burnout

    by Karin Monster-Peters
    Community//

    Stephanie Jameson : Stop the Noise and Tune into Your Own Vibration.

    by Sophia Meyers
    Community//

    How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times, With Dr. Kim Peirano

    by Beau Henderson
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.