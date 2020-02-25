Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Feeling Clueless about your 21st Century Teen?

Get plugged in with HBO’s Euphoria

By

Co-Authored By: Danielle Ledesma, MA

Raising adolescents has always had its challenges. In the 21st century, parents can find themselves in a perpetual state of fear and confusion about how to best parent their teen. Parents may lack comfort in knowing when to intervene with their child and how best to step in. There can lie anxiety around evoking negative responses from one’s child when demonstrating feelings of concern or through increased involvement. These feelings held by parents, as they support their teens on their path of self-discovery and transition to young adulthood, are rooted in reality. As adolescents are developing their identities and have a desire for greater independence, they equally continue to desire an ability to lean upon the support of their parents. Euphoria, one of HBO’s hit summer series, had a profound effect on its viewers exploring the nature of concerns adolescents have today and their management of such stressors.

Episodes of Euphoria included topics of mental illnesses such as depression and bipolar disorder, trans issues, body image, technology, self-esteem, and an array of pressures experienced in the lives of adolescents. Whether it’s the devastating loss of a parent, exploring and developing one’s sexual identity, surviving sexual and physical assault, feeling unworthy, or grappling with a substance use disorder and mental illness these experiences are illustrated within the protagonists and supporting characters creating a concert of rich themes that are both anxiety provoking and enticing to observe unfold. Although the episodes of Euphoria are dramatized and fictional, we understand that the narratives are less fictional for some and depict what life can be for youth.

In addition to the importance of the adolescents’ character narratives, the parents on Euphoria are portrayed as deeply complex, well-intentioned, yet unaware caregivers in the lives of the children they love. The parents are depicted as individuals who are required to navigate experiences of loss, financial difficulties, and conflicts of their own while trying to manage raising their children. Many of the adults are fearful of how their children behave, who their children may become, and possess concerns that others may cause harm to their families. As a result of their own internal and external conflicts, their ability to be supportive adults is compromised, where they fail to meet their child’s needs in a way that truly benefits the child. Rather, the parent child relationships viewed are saturated with unhealthy fluid and rigid boundaries, physical, verbal, and emotional abuse, parental misattunement and children who become parentified; possessing an independence while lacking the cognitive and emotional skills necessary to be successful. Their children are emotionally negatively affected; and thus, the relationships held with children are fraught with feelings of anger, sadness, betrayal, and longing.

If these are issues you or someone you know are experiencing, Euphoria can be a useful tool to begin to think about how to support teens in a way that feels authentic to them individually and developmentally. It is imperative that supportive adults in the lives of young people be aware of the common concerns that occupy adolescents’ daily experience. It can be beneficial to examine how adolescents are coping with their struggles alongside the areas in which they require guidance. In doing so, parents can continue to have a powerful influence within their child’s life through these progressive developmental years.

Katherine Marshall Woods, Psy.D., Licensed Clinical Psychologist

Katherine Marshall Woods, Psy.D. is a licensed clinical psychologist providing psychotherapy and psychological assessments in Washington, DC. She earned her Bachelor of Arts and doctoral degrees from The George Washington University. Dr. Marshall Woods has served as a certified school psychologist within DC Public Schools as well as provided psychotherapy services to active military personnel in Doha, Qatar.

Today, Dr. Marshall Woods is in private practice with Psychological Group of Washington, is a member of the core faculty at The George Washington University—where she teaches psychological assessments and trauma—and is the Assistant Director of Psychology at Psychiatric Institute of Washington. She is also a faculty member of the Washington School of Psychiatry, teaching clinical supervision skills for mental health professionals. Dr. Marshall Woods has over a decade of experience supervising clinical work and provides services with the Chinese American Psychoanalytic Alliance, supervising mental health practitioners providing services in China. Further, she holds interest in the intersection between psychology and film, where she has contributed blogs for The Huffington Post, the former American Psychological Association’s PsycCRITIQUES, and currently blogs with Thrive Global and Medium within this arena. Lastly, Dr. Marshall Woods has lent her expertise to a number of media outlets, such as News Channel 8, NPR, The Huffington Post, and The Daily Drum; and works with actors, screenwriters, producers, and directors on theme and character development and set accuracy.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Quality time with your teen is the most ideal way to ensure you are raising a healthy child.
Community//

Parenting Teens: Why It’s All About Finding the Middle Path

by Dr. Lauren Kerwin, Ph.D.
Community//

What I Learned Raising a Challenging Adolescent

by Diana Raab, PhD
Community//

What Poor Sleep Could be Doing to Your Child or Teen

by Richa Bhatia, MD

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.