Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Feeling Anxious About the Election?

Five Coping Strategies to Survive the Election

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Feeling anxious about this election is very normal.

After months of social distancing, prolonged economic uncertainty, and racial and political unrest, anxiety levels are at an all-time high. The events of the last seven months have left even the most chilled-out people feeling frustrated and stressed.

Five Tips for Maintaining Your Sanity:

  • Create social media guidelines for yourself. For instance, decide what platform you’ll visit and how many minutes a day you’ll spend. Then, set an alarm for yourself and abide by it.
  • Spend the first 15 minutes and last 15 minutes of your day doing a mindful activity like yoga, journaling, a walk outside, or a gratitude practice.
  • When you find yourself in an anxious thought-spiral, do a cross-lateral movement exercise. For instance, alternate touching left thumb to right forefinger, then touching right thumb to left forefinger for two minutes while breathing slowly and deeply. (This serves to increase electrical signaling between the left and right hemispheres of your brain and helps to break the thought-spiral.)
  • Pull an old hobby out of the closet. Preferably, choose an activity that’s both creative and physical like magic tricks, juggling, board games, sewing, etc. This is fantastic for distraction and flooding your nervous system with feel-good endorphins.
  • Play the gratitude game. Remind yourself and your loved ones to spend time throughout the day expressing your gratitude for the small, specific actions or character traits of those in your life.

Remember…

“You have survived exactly 100% of the worst experiences in your life.”

    Amber Trueblood, LMFT, Author of Stretch Marks and Host of The Stretch Marks Podcast

    Amber Trueblood is an author, retreat-host, and the mother of four sons. She’s an unapologetic bibliophile, having devoured over 250 books on behavior, management, systems, parenting, meditation, and self-development. Her expertise, experience, compassion, and humor result in a unique combination of entertainment and effectiveness with her clients. Interestingly, Amber wrote Stretch Marks, her debut book, while on a Broadway Tour with her husband and four sons, traversing over 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Amber is most passionate about providing mothers simple and realistic tools to guide them toward a happier, calmer parenting life. Her unique approach includes helping clients clarify their values and priorities, then showing them how to use that knowledge to make better discipline decisions, relieve mom-guilt, reduce self-judgment, and become a truly enlightened parent.

    www.ambertrueblood.com

    Buy Amber's Book on Amazon

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Manage the Stress of Covid-19 in Your Relationship

    by Deborah Fox, MSW
    Well-Being//

    40 Ways to Relax in 5 Minutes or Less

    by Greatist
    Community//

    Self-care Is Not Selfish

    by Bailey King

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.