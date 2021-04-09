Feel Like Giving Up? Here are 5 Things Entrepreneurs Can Do to Stay Motivated

There’s no doubt that seeing your business succeed can be one of the most fulfilling things you’ll get to experience in your life. It also comes without saying that before you reach that point, you’ll experience challenges that may make you doubt your decisions. It could be a failed inventory management system that cost you thousands in losses or difficulty maintaining good credit for business financing. Sometimes, you may feel like things have gone out of hand and the only thing you can do is give up.

However, staying motivated as an entrepreneur, especially when business is tough, can differentiate between success and failure. Sure, it can be difficult, but it doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

If you’re wondering you can keep your entrepreneurial spirit burning during the most challenging times, here are five things you can do:

1. Remember the WHY

There’s no perfect time than now to remind yourself why you entered the business in the first place. When things get tough, revisit those reasons. Whether it’s retiring by 50, owning a house before 40, being your own boss, or earning more, remind yourself of these goals. List all of it down on a piece of paper or your phone (if you haven’t yet) and place it somewhere visible, so you can easily see it when you’re low on motivation.

Take the time to think about your accomplishments and how far you’ve come. This will give you the boost you need to keep moving forward.

2. Acknowledge Wins – Even Small Ones

Learning how to spot wins, no matter how small, while running a business is critical in your success. As you continue with your venture, recognizing the milestones you’ve reached and the small victories along the way will fuel and remind you that there’s something worthwhile waiting for you at the end.

While many may think that only big victories deserve celebrations, these don’t come often in business, especially if you’re a start-up. Small wins will drive you further and will keep you motivated to dream big and achieve them. Whether it’s getting your first client, opening your store, reaching your first 100 followers on social media – all these need to be acknowledged and even celebrated.

3. Reward yourself

As you celebrate your wins, don’t forget to give yourself an incentive occasionally. This doesn’t necessarily mean that you should give yourself a gift for every small victory. Sometimes, you have to give yourself something for a job well done. It’s not easy running a business, and by rewarding yourself, you’ll be reminded of why you’re enduring it all in the first place.

It doesn’t have to be an expensive reward. It could be as simple as treating yourself to a nice meal, going on vacation, or buying something you’ve been eyeing for quite some time. These small

4. Exercise Regularly and Practice Meditation

Exercise and meditation bring a lot of benefits to the body. For one, exercising relaxes our body as it triggers the release of endorphins, or the “happy hormones” in our body, giving us the much-needed boost to carry on with our day. It also improves the blood flow to the brain, increasing your cognitive function and letting you make better decisions throughout the day.

Meditation can also be linked to motivation. When you practice meditation, especially in the early mornings, it helps silence the chatter around and connects you to your inner self. It clears the mind and reduces stress. With your mind being in a better state, you can concentrate more on your goals and what you need to do to achieve them.

5. Get inspired by successful individuals

When you feel like you’re losing control of your life or business, remember that many successful entrepreneurs have been in your shoes, too. But instead of giving up when things didn’t go their way, they endured and persevered.

Take J.K. Rowling as an example. She got rejected by a total of 12 publishers before she got to sign her first book deal. Sir James Dyson, the founder of Dyson Ltd, had to redesign his vacuum cleaner 5,000 times before it entered production. You can read about successful entrepreneurs – even those who failed and relaunched their businesses before becoming successful – on the internet or in books.

The point is, having someone to look up to puts you in the right mindset. With the right attitude, you’ll approach difficulty in a much different way. This will make it easier for you to reach the success you’ve always wanted.

The Takeaway…

If you want your business to succeed, keeping your motivation high even when things get tough is vital. When you feel like giving up, take a second to breathe and think about why you built your business. If you feel stressed, take a break. Stress can lead to burnout, and when you’re burnt out, your productivity level decreases, and you’ll be more prone to committing costly mistakes, which could further demotivate you.

Every entrepreneur has their way of finding motivation amidst adversity. If you’re having a hard time finding yours, the items listed above could be a good start. Once you’re back in the zone, it will become easier for you to re-strategize and even think about global marketing for your business.