“Feed Your Brain” with Amanda Upton

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewingAmanda Upton.

Amanda Upton is the founder of Brave New Yoga, an online platform devoted to teaching people how to start and maintain a home yoga practice. She has been teaching yoga and mindfulness practices for over 17 years and also spent a number of years in the corporate environment providing professional development on how to communicate and lead effectively and generously. She is recognized as one of the preeminent teachers on habit building and motivation in the context of yoga and mindfulness. Her approach to developing a home practice is unique, researched based, and effective. Originally from Arizona, Amanda now calls Southern Vermont home where she lives in an old pasta factory turned house with her husband, 5 year-old daughter, golden retriever, and two cats.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Well, I was born in Arizona and moved to Kotzebue, Alaska when I was six months old. My parents were elementary school teachers and discovered that teaching in the bush of Alaska was as lucrative as it was adventurous, which was what originally drew them away from the desert. After three years on the tundra, we moved to Hawaii to thaw out and also for my parents to work on their marriage, which ultimately ended in divorce when I was 4 years old. What followed was a series of moves that took me and my mom back and forth between different towns and cities in Alaska and Arizona. I also spent a year in Colorado with my dad, which came about after a series of violent acts took place in a small Alaskan village we were living in. As a result of these many moves, I attended 12 different schools and thus became quite good at adapting to new environments. However, because it was just me and my mom (I had no other siblings) and we often lived in questionable scenarios (tent, car, hotel room, etc.) due to a lack of money, my focus was often on surviving, versus thriving. I was very aware of how much money we had, or lack thereof, and what needs would be or would not be met as a result. A full meal and a warm place to sleep were not a guarantee every night. So although I was quite adaptable, I was also quite stressed and anxious. I was extremely sensitive to my mom’s needs, which made it difficult to discern my own, and also felt very out of place everywhere we went, especially at school where my home life looked very different from those around me. My go-to state of being was high alert, stressed, and anxious. I would also mold myself to be what others wanted so that I would be accepted because I just wanted to be like everyone else. I didn’t want anyone to know we were living in a campground or a hotel room or that we didn’t have a car. What resulted was hiding my truth and hiding myself, which became a pattern I clung to for decades. Because my focus was on surviving from a young age, I didn’t know who I was and that was scary so I befriended, dated, and married people who defined me for me because I was too lost and afraid to do it myself. It’s taken me years to unravel this and to understand who I am beneath the surviving. I am 41 now and I am still doing the work of coming home to myself everyday. But now it’s easier and who I am is clearer. Yoga, meditation, teaching, dance, writing, and lots of personal space has been the catalyst to my healing. And what we are talking about today, in regards to habits, has transcended my personal and professional life into a much more purposeful and joyful experience.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

When I was in my early 20’s, working at a bank as a commercial loan closer and engaged to a man I later realized (or finally acknowledged) was an alcoholic, I would take a NIA class in the evenings at the YMCA in Bellingham, Washington. NIA was a movement practice that brought together martial arts, dance, and yoga and it was the first practice I had experienced that was considerate of the mind, body, and spirit connection, which I had not given much thought to up until this point. I was a competitive swimmer, took aerobics and kickboxing, hiked, rode my bike, and also danced quite a bit (mostly in my living room) but had never done anything like NIA. It blew my mind. We began every practice with getting quiet and intentionally stepping into the space. We were guided to pay attention to where our body parts were and how they were moving together. We kicked, punched, jumped, shook, rolled around, made sounds and danced around the room to beautiful and inspiring music. The teacher, Jenny Macke, invited us to move authentically, wildly, and freely — which intimidated, scared, and thrilled me all at once. I loved it and I loved the way it made me feel. The class was offered twice a week and I made it my life’s-purpose to get to that class no matter what because it gave me, for the first time in my life, a glimpse into who I was. In the midst of moving, breathing, and being aware of myself in space, I would have crystal clear moments where I knew who I was and what I wanted. For these brief and fleeting moments, the feeling of being lost would fade and in its place I would feel powerful and alive. I would feel clear that I was meant to do something important, that I was meant to do more than work at a job I hated and marry a man that I didn’t love. The feeling would wash through my body in that instant and I could see and feel beyond the present circumstances of my life into something better and greater. It gave me hope. I held those feelings dear to my heart and trusted that they were the truth. Over a two year span, I threaded those awakenings together until I became strong enough to create a new reality, which included quitting the bank job, completing grad school, getting a divorce, and becoming a yoga teacher. It was through my NIA experience that I came to understand that my zone of genius had to do with movement, both practicing and teaching it. Through movement, I found myself and it’s through movement that I teach others how to reclaim their bodies and their lives.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

In 2008 I was dating a man I had met while working at Backcountry.com. Our relationship was filled with fun and adventure. We jumped into swimming holes, camped, and skied every chance we got. On one of our ski adventures in the mountains of Utah, I tore my ACL and had to be transported down the mountain by ski patrol. My knee required surgery, which meant I required an incredible amount of support with both caring for my knee and caring for my every need. We were not living together at the time and did not yet share the intimacy that comes from sharing a home, moods, and quirks and so it was awkward at first, especially when I threw up on his feet and also needed him to support me in the bathroom. But he never turned away, withdrew his support, or left me to fend for myself. Instead he created a web of safety through his kindness, listening, and humor. As a result, I was able to exhale and be truly vulnerable in every way. Not only did this experience bring us closer together (we eventually married), it taught me what love looks like and what it means to feel safe, heard, and seen. This rocked my world in every way. For the first time ever, I felt safe enough to share my ideas, opinions, and my heart. My confidence and courage bloomed. I began to believe in myself, first because he believed in me and then later because I realized I was worthy of a bigger bolder life and that I had something pretty amazing to offer the world: me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

About 8 years ago I took a job as an adjunct professor at a community college in Vermont teaching MS Office and Nutrition 101. I had never taught these courses before or had any real depth of knowledge in them but I needed the income and also loved teaching so thought it would be a good-enough fit. But I quickly found myself in over my head. I didn’t know how to lead these classes and felt wholly incompetent. I did the best I could but it was HARD and very uncomfortable. I didn’t know what I was doing and I couldn’t wait for the semester to be over. All I was interested in exploring and teaching was related to the human experience. So to get through the extructing 3 hour long classes I would invite the students to sit on the floor in a circle and share their thoughts and feelings. We’d draw, do breathing practices, make vision boards, and talk about fear and vulnerability. Then we’d go back to our desks and continue creating excel workbooks or breaking down how our metabolism works. These breaks in the curriculum created community amongst students of varying ages and backgrounds and a safe space for students to be themselves. They also allowed me to be me, which was refreshing as well as illuminating. At the end of the semester I turned in my resignation letter. I realized that although teaching was my path, teaching college classes was not. What I really wanted to do was lead workshops and classes that explored how to come home to ourselves. And so from that point on, I put everything I had into building my coaching and yoga business and haven’t looked back since.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

Short answer: Do not turn your back on yourself. And sit still everyday to hear that quiet voice within you that knows what it wants and how to make it happen. Long answer: I have been interested in and observant of human behavior for as long as I can remember. I’ve also been fascinated by teaching and facilitation skills since I was a middle-schooler when I would assist in my parent’s classrooms. I taught my first stretching class at 16 years old and continued to teach movement classes as a side job for over 18 years until I finally listened and surrendered to the yearning in my heart and built a business around what I love. I have known, and I am sure you do too, what I have wanted for a very long time. But I let fear get in the way. I feared that I was wrong and that others were right….that a corporate job was the safe and smart bet. I believed what I loved was actually silly and unimportant. I talked about it with very little reverence or not all. And I was terrified that if I followed my heart, that I would make a fool out of myself. So I kept myself to myself. I didn’t share my ideas or my dreams with anyone. I nodded yes to others ideas of me and did the thing that would gain the most approval. But I felt like I was dying inside. Finally I couldn’t take one more breath living this false life and quit that high approving corporate job and cushy paycheck and started completely over. It was not rainbows and daisies after that, actually far from it, but I preserved through countless sleepless nights and many stressful conversations with my husband about what I was doing with my life. I started a business and worked hard at it every single day. I did not give up. I was, and still am, determined to never work for anyone other than myself again. I am driven like the rain to create work that matters in the world and to make a living doing so. And the thing is this yearning has been with me for over 30 years. I ignored it for much of my life, but it never went away. It is me and I refuse to ever turn my back on myself again. Writing, dancing, moving, and meditation are what I turn to daily to remember who I am and what I want. I need these grounding practices because the distractions and influences are loud and never ending. So, if you are caught in the middle between your dream and someone else’s expectation, do something that grounds you and listen to that voice within that knows YOU. And then ask yourself, “What do I want?”, “What is stopping me?”, and “Is what is stopping me worth giving up my life for?” Don’t let fear stop you, let it propel you into the next version of yourself.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I was 25 and a few months out from my divorce when I discovered the book Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert. At that particular moment in my life I was living in a furniture-less two window basement condo on the outskirts of town. I would sit on the bare wood floors and cry, not because I missed being with the man I was no longer married to but because I felt shame for choosing him in the first place. I was sad, lonely, and utterly lost. I had spent 5 years of my life patching up the holes of our relationship with smiles and “I’m fine” lines. I had spent those years being in denial about what was right in front of me and ignoring the voice inside of me that knew long ago to get out. So when I picked up this book, I felt an immediate kinship to the story and to Elizabeth Gilbert. Her pain felt like my own as did her desire to explore and redefine herself. Her story helped me feel less alone and it also helped me understand that what I desired, which was a much fuller and bolder life, was mine to claim. Eat, Pray, Love was my lantern in the dark. Shortly after finishing the book, Elizabeth came to town to do a book reading, which felt very much like a divine intervention. The possibility of meeting the person who had walked me through the darkest part of my life was so exciting and scary (what would I say?!). I left work early, ran through the rain to the bookstore and took the closest spot to the podium I could find which ended up being about the 10th row. After she read from the book and shared stories, I stood amongst many others to have my book signed and when it was my turn I nervously shared my divorce experience and as I talked she smiled big and wide, then took up her pen and wrote “For Amanda — who has been there… Liz G”.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“5, 4, 3, 2, 1….GO”. Not really a life lesson quote, but a mantra I learned from Mel Robbins in her book The 5 Second Rule (highly recommend this one). I do this countdown daily (like multiple times a day) to get me to make a decision or take action. Starting and maintaining a business is hard work, involves tons of decisions, and includes many many moments of discomfort. As a practice but also out of curiosity and the desire to be the best at what I do, I am constantly standing at the very edge of my comfort zone, willingly going there to expand my skills and know-how but scared to death the whole time. Saying 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…GO helps me move out of indecision and inaction, places I can linger too long because I’m trying to avoid discomfort. This countdown has helped me get up earlier in the morning, do weekly Facebook lives, transition to an online business, and jump into cold swimming holes!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I love ritual and being intentional at the start of a new year, which is such a ripe time for letting go and beginning again. Each year for the past 7 years I have offered an in-person workshop or retreat around manifesting the new year with clarity and purpose but this year, due to Covid-19, it will be online and I could not be more excited!! This retreat will be available for all and will provide loving and clear guidance on how to set intentional goals as well as how to follow through with them, which is all about mindset and habit forming (or breaking)! This retreat, which is called Brave New Year, includes rituals for clearing out 2020 and ushering in 2021, creating a compelling and inspiring vision board, clarifying obstacles and how to overcome them, and yoga and meditation. The best part is that this retreat is self-paced, which makes it super accessible and doable! Brave New Year is for anyone wanting to make lasting change in their life and also who wants to live a more aligned life, meaning they are yearning for more purpose and joy. [Link: https://www.bravenewyoga.com/bravenewyear]

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Good habits are like money in the bank. The more you have, the more you’re able to do in your life. And like money, good habits lead to a more fulfilling life because they create freedom. Freedom is currency and with it you can make decisions that support and serve your needs, goals, and dreams. And it’s freedom that we are all after…freedom to choose how we spend our time, who we spend our time with, how we make money, how we spend money, and how we serve our community and world. If we are bogged down by bad habits such as procrastination, self-sabotage, stress eating, or withdrawing during tough conversations, we not only impair our ability to get stuff done, meet goals, lose weight, or heal a relationship, we also deflate our energy and waste precious time hiding from and avoiding the hard stuff, which is where all the good learning and self-expansion lives. And this pulls freedom right out from under us because it holds us back instead of encouraging us to be and do better. Good habits, such as waking early, setting intentions, creating daily productivity rituals, yoga, and meditation, keep us on our toes and aware of our decision making process as well as fosters self-reflection and resilience. It’s through good habits that we realize our potential and discover that anything is possible. Good habits are truly a path to freedom.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Habits have been the biggest player in my success but interestingly it’s through my many failures that I have come to know and understand them best. The habit that shows up most often and prevents me from succeeding is self-sabotage, which looks like checking my email and social media 150 times a day (total time suck), doing insignificant things first (instead of focusing on the stuff that will actually move the needle), focusing on details instead of the big picture, and being inconsistent with my time and actions. When I see these behaviors showing up, which they often do when I am scared, uncomfortable, or unsure, then I know I need to shift strategies and recalibrate my time and approach. It’s at this point I double down on creating a clear list of priorities, schedule my time in my calendar, wake up everyday at the same time, and get done what I set out to do each day. The most important factor in getting back on track and experiencing success has come from a consistent morning routine, which includes waking early, practicing yoga, and writing down my goals as well as what I am grateful for. This routine invites intention and purpose into my day. It’s through this daily practice that I get clear, focused, and dialed in on what absolutely needs to happen that day plus it brings me a ton of joy and it feels amazing to start the day from a joyful place. The other success habit that has helped me on my journey is writing out my priorities at the beginning of each week (on Sunday evening) and then writing a to-do list at the end of each day for the following day that contains no more than 5 items on it. These 3–5 items are the most important tasks that I must accomplish by the end of that day. By taking time to think out priorities for the following day, I prepare my mind for what’s ahead and then begin the following day with focus and purpose.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

To create a new habit we must engage in a process of changing our behavior. And that’s where things can get HARD and when things get hard the response can be to give up. Thankfully, there are some really creative and simple ways to make a change in behavior happen, which we’ll get into in a bit. Generally speaking though the best way to develop good habits is to start with a small habit and to focus on daily successes with it. It’s through small wins that we develop the motivation to keep going. There are two powerful practices that can lead to the breaking of unbeneficial habits and those are knowing why you want to make a change and developing awareness (or mindfulness) around your thoughts, feelings, and actions. Mindfulness involves noticing your impulses without judging or reacting to them and it is a powerful practice for making any meaningful change in your life.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

Move More, Sit Less: Our bodies are made to move and do big things! When we sit all day hunched over computers, our body suffers. And overtime we can experience back pain, neck pain, tight and uncomfortable hamstrings and hip flexors, headaches, joint pain, and restless sleep. Daily exercise is important but what matters even more than an hour of running, biking or yoga is moving your body all day long. Sit as little as possible (fewer than 3 hours a day is optimal) and set up a work environment that prompts you to move. Rest Regularly: Not only is it essential to get 7–8 hours of sleep every night for mental health, a strong immune system, a healthy heart, and so much more, it’s also critical to give yourself many opportunities to simply rest. Resting regularly looks like taking breaks from the computer throughout the day, practicing technology-free days, going on vacation, and taking a solo retreat. Each of these habits will positively affect your overall well-being including your outlook, resilience, and health. Create More Meaning: Too often we are on autopilot going from one task to the next and we are also very practiced at being focused on the future, rather than rooted in the present moment. A daily self-reflection practice such as keeping a gratitude journal or taking 5 minutes to meditate every morning can counter the go-go-go pace we tend to move at.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Know Your Why: For each of these habits, it’s really important that you know WHY you are engaging in them. If the habit doesn’t create a spark in you or doesn’t help you feel more alive, then reevaluate why you are doing it. Take time to write down why you want to move more, rest regularly, or make each day more meaningful. Put your WHY up where you can see it daily so on the fridge, bathroom mirror, or on your computer monitor. Focus On One Habit: Another helpful practice is to focus on just one of these habits at a time, rather than trying to integrate them all at once. We can easily get overwhelmed when we take on too much (including too many new habits), which will lead to quitting so choose one habit to focus on at a time. Once that new behavior has become automatic, then add in another habit.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

Wake Early: Your routine in the morning sets the tone for the rest of your day…it affects what you choose to eat, how you go about completing tasks, and your energy level. Taking full control over your morning is probably the most important thing you can do to empower your performance at work or sport. Your morning routine can include yoga, mediation, a cold shower, reading a book, etc. What matters is that you do the same routine every morning and that the activities you choose to do are meaningful to you. Develop a Daily Routine: A predictable schedule will give you a sense of control and it will give you the gift of improving your focus, organization, and productivity — does it get any better than that? To develop a daily routine, get out a piece of paper and map out your ideal day. Begin with what time you want to wake up and go to bed and then add in when you will exercise, eat, and work. Then set your alarm and reminders, add your schedule to your calendar, and print and post it around your home and office. A daily routine is especially helpful in times of unpredictability, uncertainty, and stress….which is exactly what we are all living in right now with Covid-19. Set Daily Goals: At the closing of each day, determine your goals for the next day. Then write them down on a post-it note and place that note at your workspace. Make sure the goals you choose can be achieved in a day (they are not your long-term goals but are associated with them). By writing down your goals the night before, you will procrastinate less and do more the following day. Plus by breaking up large goals into smaller bite-size chunks, you will build momentum which will lead to more action on your big goals.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Commit to a Minimum of 30 Days: It can take anywhere from 18 to 254 days to form a new habit and an average of 66 days for a new behavior to become automatic. So it takes time to make a lasting change in your behavior and thus your daily routine. Remind yourself of this when impatience, frustration, and the desire to quit surfaces. New habits take TIME to form. Do It Daily: If you want to make a habit stick, do it daily instead of once or twice a week. Consistency is GOLD when it comes to habit formation — it’s much harder to lock in a new habit when you do it a few times a week opposed to daily.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

Meditate: According to researchers at Harvard University, our minds are lost in thought 47 percent of the time, with our thoughts either dwelling on the past or worrying about the future. A daily meditation practice can help pull your mind into the present moment while at the same time reducing your stress and anxiety and increasing your focus and working memory. Practicing meditation at the start of each day will dramatically improve your ability to bounce back from distractions and tame stress throughout the day. Feed Your Brain: What we eat has a huge impact on our ability to focus, concentrate and learn. Proper nutrition helps us to think straight and have the ability for sustained focus. To create optimal focus and increase your energy hydrate throughout the day, limit sugar, eat fat (fat plays a big role in concentration), and eat at regular intervals throughout the day. Move Your Body: Something really magical happens when you move your body…blood flow and blood pressure increase everywhere within your body, including your brain. And more blood equals more energy and oxygen, which makes your brain perform better. So if you feel scattered and unable to focus, then get up and move. Even better than that, incorporate a daily movement practice into your life. A daily habit of movement will help you maintain your energy and concentration as well as boost your mood.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Make Decisions Ahead of Time: Each of the above habits rely on one very specific practice, which is to make decisions ahead of time. When we want to create a new behavior, there will be many decisions that need to be made before we actually perform the behavior. These are the what, when, where, and how questions. If you can make all of your decisions ahead of time you will decrease decision fatigue, which can lead to overwhelm and quitting. Here’s what that looks like…if you want to start a daily movement practice such as yoga, decide the day before what time of day you will practice at, what clothes you will wear, what video you will practice along with, where in your home you will practice, and what you will need for your practice (mat, blocks, strap, etc.,. If you want to fuel your brain with a smoothie each morning, determine ahead of time what you want to put in your smoothie, when you’ll drink your smoothie (after you exercise or while you are working, etc.), and then pre-assemble your smoothie so that all you need to do is blend it up in the morning. Just remember, every new habit will inherently contain many decisions and each decision takes time, thought, and action so if you can address them ahead of time you will decrease the likelihood of overwhelm and increase your chances of sticking with the new behavior.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

I experience a state of Flow most often when I am teaching and that flow state comes from a high degree of focus and minimal distraction. Each time I lead a class, workshop, or retreat I create an intricate plan and lay my materials in front of me in the order that I will need them. Setting up my environment through planning and organizing frees my mind to be in the moment instead of busy constructing the next lesson. Sometimes I abandon my plans and go with something that arises organically. But without those initial plans, I cannot feel into the moment as clearly because I am in my head trying to figure it out moment by moment. I also practice ahead of time what I am going to say and do. By practicing, I bring what I am teaching into my body. I lead a live class every week and take a few moments before class to run through the sequence to get it in my body so I can turn my thinking mind off and tune in more deeply to sensation and the needs of the students. But the most important thing I do, and I do this every single time I lead something, is I turn myself over to my intuition and I engage in trust. I trust that I will know exactly what to say and do. Then, while I’m teaching, I just let go and flow.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would like to inspire a movement around self-love, which is the doorway to worthiness. When we understand that our core nature is love itself, then we can experience ourselves AS love, which leads to a belief system built around the thought I AM WORTHY. When we believe we are worthy, we do not expend any energy seeking external validation of our worthiness. Instead, we live from a place of enough-ness and wholeness. Imagine if self-love was taught in schools and was consistently demonstrated to us on TV and in magazines…it would change the way we relate to and care for ourselves and others. Rather than disconnection and shame as the example, we would witness people fascinated with discovering who they are, what they need and want out of life, and what makes them unique. We would learn that true worthiness and belonging comes from looking within and getting to know ourselves first, rather than looking to others to define these things for us. Learning how to consciously commit to cherishing, protecting, and nurturing ourselves is radical and revolutionary.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would be thoroughly delighted to meet and talk with Elizabeth Gilbert. I fell in love with her writing and her story while reading Eat, Pray, Love, and then I fell head over heels for her when she sang Total Eclipse of the Heart on a New York city karaoke stage in 2015, which in my mind is one of the most terrifying things ever. She got on that stage and confidently and joyfully sang her heart out, even though she was afraid. And on top of all that she has taught me (and the world) much about vulnerability and love and creativity by simply sharing her humanness and inner journey. She is simply my hero and I’d love to tell her how much her work means to me.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me in my free and public Facebook Group: Hack Your Home Practice where I offer meditation practices, trainings, and facebook lives. It’s also a great place to connect with other home practice heroes who are building the habit of movement and mindfulness into their lives one day at a time. You can also subscribe to my YouTube channel as well as my newsletter.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.