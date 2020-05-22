I wrote this article on my blog a year ago and it seems relevant to what’s going on in the world today, so I thought I would repost it with some thought provoking questions:

Are you letting fear hold you back from your dreams?

Are you allowing the pandemic to put your dreams on hold?

Are you frozen with fear from the pandemic and allowing it to infiltrate every aspect of your life?

Can you actually start moving in the direction of your dreams in spite of this pandemic?

Can you turn this trial into triumph?

If so, feel the fear and do it anyway.

Here’s my original article. Before Corona. Before the pandemic. Before fear took over….

Fear vs. Caution – What’s the difference?

Yes, there’s a difference between fear and caution.

Fear holds us in a headlock, blocking us from moving forward. Paralyzing us into non-movement. It grips us and holds up hostage from attaining our hopes and dreams. Caution, on the other hand, says “Think first, stop a moment to access the situation and then move forward.”

Fear and caution are just like traffic lights.

Fear is a red stop light.

Caution is a yellow light.

Can you see the difference?

If you’re feeling stuck right now and frozen in fear, you’re at the red stop light. Afraid to move. It’s time to stop, look both ways and then put the pedal to the metal and just GO. Put the car in drive and let it take you down the road to your destination. All you have to do is start. Your internal GPS will take it from here.

And guess what? Here’s the best part: Doing something fearful and breaking through that fear empowers and motivates you to take the next step. The more you do something that initially scared you, the better you’ll become at it. Then you’ll look back and wonder “What was I so afraid of?”

So I’ll ask you this… What are you afraid of? What’s your current fear? Do you want to start a blog, write a book, start a podcast, go on Facebook live and share your empowering message with the world but fear has you frozen? If so, I’ll tell you this: Feel the fear and do it anyway. Take a leap of faith. You’ll be one step closer to your dream.