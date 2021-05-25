Fear pulls you back..

Fear this frightened, scary emotion let everyone to stop doing their work and make all to worry. When fear enters into your mind it’ll surely ruin mind and body. Never let fear to enter your mind and get tensed, fear for anything and everything.

Fear of judgement, fear of criticism, fear of others opinion, fear for taking risk, fear for doing new task…. Just let the fear out of your life !!

Your fear is the only weapon to defeat yourself. Better avoid it. No need to fear for anything. Don’t just keep on worrying about others judgement, feedbacks, criticism it costs nothing to you. Everyone has the right to say feed back, criticism its their view. No need to fear for that just listen and go away. If you start fearing for such things you have show only fear for the whole of your life.

No need to fear for taking any new task, risk in work or career. Fear pulls you down, pulls you back ever.. Never show up your fear. Give a try, hard try keep going, keep achieving. Fear rewards you only worries, disappointments, sadness better never show up fear. Be brave & Be best !!