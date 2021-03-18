Fear, Money, and The Voice in Your Head

ONE THING THAT HAS HAD SIGNIFICANT BEARING ON MY PATH AS A CAREER COACH IS THAT I FASHIONED MY OWN “ESCAPE” FROM A CORPORATE JOB THAT WAS DRAINING THE LIFE OUT OF ME.

My process of recovery and determination to design a fulfilling career is what eventually led me to discover my calling as a coach.

And, while I don’t usually recommend my clients leave their jobs waiting as long as I did to make a change, the experience I gained in doing that has become an indispensable asset in my coaching practice.

It was just one of the many pieces that came together to bring me to my life’s work.

It can be the same for you. ALL the experiences you have had up until now are valuable and can be used to create YOUR dream job.

In my 14 years as a Career Coach, I’ve developed key processes for growth that make escaping an unfulfilling career less painful and scary.

THE FIRST STEP IS TO ADDRESS THE THING THAT KEEPS MOST OF US TRUDGING ALONG IN A JOB WE HATE….

FEAR.

Fear has to be met head on. So go ahead, imagine that your worst fear came to pass. What would you do then?

This exercise is like shining a light on the monster under the bed. It’s not as big and ugly as you imagine it to be.

Really, it’s not!

THE NEXT OBSTACLE THAT CAN SNAG MANY OF US IS OUR…

ATTITUDE ABOUT MONEY.

We have all collected a set of beliefs about money that skew our perception and dictate many of our unconscious behaviors.

It’s important to get to the root of these beliefs, to reprogram your thinking around money (in more constructive ways).

This has the added benefit of creating more freedom and satisfaction in multiple other areas of your life, including your career.

CLOSELY RELATED TO YOUR MONEY MINDSET IS…

SELF-TALK.

It’s sad to see as a coach how abusive many people are in the way they talk to and think about themselves. It’s called “self-defeating” for a reason. You can’t win if the voice you carry around with you in your head is always saying you don’t deserve it (or worse).

It’s so rewarding to help others uncover their inner barriers to success and rebuild new ways of being that allow them to bring their precious gifts into the world. The joy of seeing clients become financially successful and happy doing the work they’re truly meant to do is even better!

HOW LONG THIS PROCESS TAKES DEPENDS ON THE INDIVIDUAL.

Some folks like to dive right in and get to the heart of the matter in a couple of intense one-one-one day long retreat sessions. Others like to take smaller steps over the course of time while also doing critical inner work around their confidence, beliefs and habits. I even have clients who enjoy having a growth partner for years as they develop personally and professionally.

Regardless of where you are or what pace you like to grow at, looking at these three areas (fear, money mindset, and self-talk) is a great place to start if you want to create the life and career that’s right for YOU.

