Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Fear as a Blessing

Even the strongest fear can become your driving force.

By
illustration by michaelapospisilovakralova.cz
illustration by michaelapospisilovakralova.cz

I spoke to German Valencia, one of the most resilient and authentic leaders I know, to learn how to transform fear into your driving force.

German’s sister and family experienced COVID-19 health challenges for three weeks. Yet he calls that experience a source of strength. Why? In this 9-minutes-long video, discover German’s strategy for turning fear into both blessing and opportunity.

As you’ll see, German’s professional and personal story has had many turns. And he is not to be restricted by anything – neither by COVID-19 nor by the camera frame, sorry!

How I know German …

My path crossed German’s when he became Managing Director of DHL IT Services. According to his own estimate, German remembered the names of more than 2,500 of 4,000 employees in our global organization. And even though he left DHL more than five years ago, his stories and inspirational messages are still fondly remembered in IT Services.

Why?

Because when German entered a room, he brought energy with him. He pushed us out of our comfort zones and requested that everyone speak up. When he left a room, we experienced a moment of “what just happened?” and then we went about our days with a feeling of value and inspiration. Even if you didn’t love German’s style, you’d still give your best because he was authentic and genuine.

German has four sisters and three brothers, and loves to explain how he and his family rented buses for family events.

You can check out his many business successes here.

    Dana Poul-Graf, Global Communication & Development Consultant, Coach & Mentor at DPG Consulting

    As a cross-disciplinary consultant and coach with a passion for people, I help executives, teams, and individuals find purpose beyond profit, communicate that purpose, and act in alignment with it.

    I am passionate about supporting organizations in helping their people put meaning back into work and in creating environments that offer a truly human experience, one beyond rewards and recognition.

    The result of my work brings higher engagement levels, sustainable productivity, and, ultimately, higher profits.

     

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Panic in the Time of Pandemic

    by Phil La Duke
    Community//

    Three Promises I Made to Myself Regarding Fear for the Post COVID-19 Era

    by Reyzan Shali
    www.pr-school.co.uk
    Community//

    Failure Isn’t a Dirty Word

    by Natalie Trice

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.